Thread: the season actually started today!

the season actually started today!
Quite a few games postponed or cancelled, but a handful were actually played. I know GU didn't play so some of you aren't interested. I won't run thru all the results. There are several WCC teams playing. Portland is about to beat Seattle U., LMU got smacked by USC by 30 points. BYU is playing LSU on Friday, who should be decent, and Washington on Saturday who will probably be terrible.
Thanks SeaCat.
So far today, every team ranked above the Lady Zags has won easily with the closest game being 16 points (Texas A&M over Lamar). The lady zags Monday opponent, South Carolina won today by a score of 119 to 38 over Charleston. Stanford won 198 - 40 over Cal Poly. Baylor, UCLA and Ohio State are top-25 ranked teams still having to play tonight.
For those fans of Washington State HS Wbb, Hailey Van Lith of Cashmere did start for the 5th ranked Louisville Cardinals and had a pretty good stat line for her first D-1 collegiate game. She played 28 minutes (2nd most of the starters), going 6-12 (50%) from the field resulting in 13 points. She gathered 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist and 1 block with 2 turnovers.
For the WCC Crowd:
LMU gets bounced by 30 by USC 85-55.
Portland needed a big 4th quarter to pull away from Seattle U to win 82-70.
USF is coming back in the 4th quarter and is trying to make a game of it. USF is trailing UC Davis 63-62 with just over 8:00 minutes to go in the 4th.
St. Marys vs VCU starts at 6:30 tonight.
Santa Clara vs CSU Bakersfield has been canceled.
Pepperdine vs CSU Northridge has been canceled.
