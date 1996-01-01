Thread: A note about Gonzaga as the season gets started

-
A note about Gonzaga as the season gets started
It's been a long, long time since these guys have played in organized basketball games whose outcome really matters to fans. I realize there won't be fans in the gym, but the players know darn well what the expectations are and intense Zag fans are. They know they are #1. The Jayhawks are a blueblood. KU doesn't have as much talent across the roster as GU does, but they have two great wings and a very capable big man. Expect some unexpected things to occur as this season move along. In other words, if KU beats GU, don't believe the season is finished. And don't be surprised if GU beats KU but drops one to Auburn that GU is in trouble. At any time a game could be cancelled due to COVID-19. Few has never had a PG like Suggs before, and he plays the position that Few values the most: point guard. Expectations are high, but keep some perspective. The schedule is tough, and there are fewer rest days than Gonzaga has ever seen during the regular season.
Ok, but the playing field is as even as a billiards table. Carry on. Go Zags.
