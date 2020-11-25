Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Great article posted at The Athletic

  1. Today, 10:32 AM #1
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,441

    Default Great article posted at The Athletic

    https://theathletic.com/2214508/2020...e-mountaintop/

    What a great read, what a great program.

    "All the while, the Bulldogs kept winning, which slowly led to a receptive audience with the group generally the hardest to impress: high schoolers. Whats stronger than night and day? Few says, when asked to describe the difference in walking into the homes of teenagers early in his career versus now. Rather than needing both diction and geography lessons these days, some of the recruits who greet the Gonzaga staff even have Zags jerseys hanging on their bedroom wall."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:09 AM #2
    Radbooks's Avatar
    Radbooks
    Radbooks is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Tri-Cities
    Posts
    2,147

    Default

    Yeah, that was a great read!
    When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.

    ~ Desiderius Erasmus
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules