Thread: Other Games: 11. 25. 20 ( Opening Day )

  Today, 07:31 AM
    RenoZag
    Post Other Games: 11. 25. 20 ( Opening Day )

    Perhaps next year we'll see a return to the 'Feast Week' cornucopia of games. For now, here's an opening day roster of notable games available via cable, satellite, or streaming that will satisfy your college hoops basketball jones. . .

    Full Schedule here:
    http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...etball202021/1

    All times PT

    9:00
    McNeese @ Nebraska BTN
    Geo Wash @ Navy CBSSN
    Oakland @ Xavier FS1

    11:00
    NC A&T @ #8 Illinois BTN
    Ill. St. @ #23 Ohio St. ESPN
    Memphis vs. St. Mary's ESPN2

    1:00
    NC Central @ #5 Iowa BTN
    Bowling Green @ #25 Michigan ESPN2
    UMBC @ Georgetown FS1

    3:00
    Liberty vs. Purdue CBSSN
    Morehead St. @ #10 Kentucky SECN
    Eastn Mich @ #13 Michigan St BTN
    Charleston @ #16 UNC ACCN

    5:00
    Westminster @ BYU BYUtv

    6:30
    #3 Villanova vs. Boston College ESPN

    7:00
    Eastn Ill @ #7 Wisconsin BTN

    7:30
    #22 UCLA @ San Diego State. CBSSN

    USF, Pacific, Pepperdine, Santa Clara, LMU, and Portland are also scheduled to tip off their seasons today. Check https://wccsports.com/ for WCC Network games

    Have a safe Thanksgiving week.
  Today, 07:52 AM
    I’ll be taking a peek at Oakland v Xavier - 9am FS1.
  Today, 08:19 AM
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Thanks Reno!
  Today, 08:44 AM
    SorenTodd45
    We also have Washington State's home opener, 6 pm Pacific, Pac-12 Network. Heister and Dickau will be on the call.
  Today, 09:48 AM
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45
    We also have Washington State's home opener, 6 pm Pacific, Pac-12 Network. Heister and Dickau will be on the call.
    Sans Kyle?
