Thread: Other Games: 11. 25. 20 ( Opening Day )

Perhaps next year we'll see a return to the 'Feast Week' cornucopia of games. For now, here's an opening day roster of notable games available via cable, satellite, or streaming that will satisfy your college hoops basketball jones. . .
Full Schedule here:
http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...etball202021/1
All times PT
9:00
McNeese @ Nebraska BTN
Geo Wash @ Navy CBSSN
Oakland @ Xavier FS1
11:00
NC A&T @ #8 Illinois BTN
Ill. St. @ #23 Ohio St. ESPN
Memphis vs. St. Mary's ESPN2
1:00
NC Central @ #5 Iowa BTN
Bowling Green @ #25 Michigan ESPN2
UMBC @ Georgetown FS1
3:00
Liberty vs. Purdue CBSSN
Morehead St. @ #10 Kentucky SECN
Eastn Mich @ #13 Michigan St BTN
Charleston @ #16 UNC ACCN
5:00
Westminster @ BYU BYUtv
6:30
#3 Villanova vs. Boston College ESPN
7:00
Eastn Ill @ #7 Wisconsin BTN
7:30
#22 UCLA @ San Diego State. CBSSN
USF, Pacific, Pepperdine, Santa Clara, LMU, and Portland are also scheduled to tip off their seasons today. Check https://wccsports.com/ for WCC Network games
Have a safe Thanksgiving week.