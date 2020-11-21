Gonzaga Women: Five Storylines to Watch

The season is a week awayBy Steven KarrNov 21, 2020The Gonzaga women open up the 2020-21 campaign on November 28 in South Dakota against Oklahoma. They are coming off back-to-back historic regular seasons, but lost in the WCC tournament both years and have just one NCAA Tournament win to show for it because of injuries (2019) and a pandemic (2020). This season, they look to finally get back to the second weekend for the first time since 2015. They open the season ranked 21, the highest preseason ranking in school history. And to be quite frank, they should be a lot closer to 15, but I dont get to vote on these things! Here are the five biggest storylines heading into this season.***Disclaimer: This article is assuming they play a somewhat normal season. Obviously Covid-19 is the biggest thing to watch across the entire country.***Jenn Wirth, LeeAnne Wirth, and Jill Townsend have all had storied Gonzaga careers. Jenn was a first-team WCC performer last season. LeeAnne has started in each of her last 63 games and was second on the team in blocks and steals a year ago. Jill Townsend is the reigning WCC Player of the Year and is trying to be the first to win the award in consecutive seasons since the legendary Courtney Vandersloot. The dymanic trio have built this program back up from the lull they were in when they arrived as freshmen. In the two years prior to their arrival, Gonzaga dropped 12 WCC games and missed the NCAA tournament in 2016. This senior class, also including Louise Forsyth and Gillian Barfield, has gone 50-4 in West Coast Conference play and shot up to a school best number 11 in the country. Now as seniors, they look to take the final step. As Townsend said in the WCC Preview, her goal since she was a kid was the Sweet 16 and beyond. She has a chance to make that a reality.