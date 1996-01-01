In lieu of the tradition day in Las Vegas where the coaches and one player get to talk to the WCC, the WCC put together this all access you tube video.

In typical WCC fashion, it is a hodge-podge of men's and women's basketball so if you are only interested in the women's (or men's) preview you will have to jump around.

Anyway, enjoy.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1luWcKtGzWg

ZagDad