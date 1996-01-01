Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Opening Day Lineup Guesses (Nembhard Now in Mix)

  1. Today, 12:57 PM #1
    Default Opening Day Lineup Guesses (Nembhard Now in Mix)

    WOOOOOOOOOOWWWWW

    What a time to be a zags fan. Already thought we were the most talented in the country and now we have a former mcdonalds AA joining our loaded backcourt. Fews rotations will be so interesting. What are our thoughts heading in to Thursday as the starting lineup to begin the season?

    Nembhard- 6'5
    Ayayi- 6'5
    Suggs- 6'4
    Kispert- 6'7
    Timme- 6'10

    I have no idea if that lineup would work as it has 4 guys that could be potentially considered a guard in it. However, I have zero idea which of Suggs, Nembhard or Ayayi you are not starting. Certainly have to start Kispert and Timme.

    What do you all say? Thursday cant come fast enough.. all chips are in the middle.
  2. Today, 01:11 PM #2
    Default

    I think they start with Suggs, Ayayi, Kispert, Watson, and Timme. Nembhard and Cook are primary rotation guys with Ballo getting some minutes as well. I think this hurts the minutes of Harris the most. Didnt expect much out of Strawther, Arlauskas, or Zhakrov this year anyway (due to depth).


  3. Today, 01:27 PM #3
    Default

    I think that'll be the starting (and crunch-time) lineup if Watson gets hurt again.
  4. Today, 01:31 PM #4
    Default

    If Few wants to put the best players on the court that's the starting 5, however for defensive purposes I'd like to see Watson starting at the 4. Of course that means you have to sit one of Ayayi, Nembhard, or Suggs, and that is a decision I would not want to make.
    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
    -Zach Norvell Jr.
  5. Today, 01:53 PM #5
    Smile Run, run, run...PLATOON!

    A few years back the Zags platooned at Center (Collins) and Power Forward (Tillie), both players brand new to the program. With Ayayi and Suggs seemingly the expected starters for months now, why not start them then platoon Nembhard and Cook? That is a scary proposition for opponents. Run, run, run! -- then as opponents gasp for air, put the second platoon in and -- run, run, run!

    Kansas was supposed to have the advantage at experienced guards. Is that still true?




    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
