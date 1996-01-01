Thread: Opening Day Lineup Guesses (Nembhard Now in Mix)

Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife Originally Posted by

WOOOOOOOOOOWWWWW



What a time to be a zags fan. Already thought we were the most talented in the country and now we have a former mcdonalds AA joining our loaded backcourt. Fews rotations will be so interesting. What are our thoughts heading in to Thursday as the starting lineup to begin the season?



Nembhard- 6'5

Ayayi- 6'5

Suggs- 6'4

Kispert- 6'7

Timme- 6'10



I have no idea if that lineup would work as it has 4 guys that could be potentially considered a guard in it. However, I have zero idea which of Suggs, Nembhard or Ayayi you are not starting. Certainly have to start Kispert and Timme.



What do you all say? Thursday cant come fast enough.. all chips are in the middle.