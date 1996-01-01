Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 26 to 29 of 29

Thread: Nembhard is cleared to play this year

  1. Today, 01:28 PM #26
    hockeyzag's Avatar
    hockeyzag
    hockeyzag is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    San Diego, CA
    Posts
    893

    Default

    Whoa! What!?!?

    My head just exploded. This is huge news. Who ends up as the starting PG???
    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
    -Zach Norvell Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:29 PM #27
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Savannah, GA
    Posts
    3,080

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture View Post
    I wouldn’t imagine rotations are really set at this point anyway. I do think they stick with the expected starting five initially at least


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Guys can earn minutes and rotations get tweaked for sure throughout the season but my point is that 48 hrs before taking court for nationally televised game vs Kansas the coaches and players alike surely have some shared understanding of what the rotation is gonna be. Was Nembhard being factored in all along or is this taking team by surprise too?
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:35 PM #28
    Spink
    Spink is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Posts
    87

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzagasaurusFlex View Post
    Guys can earn minutes and rotations get tweaked for sure throughout the season but my point is that 48 hrs before taking court for nationally televised game vs Kansas the coaches and players alike surely have some shared understanding of what the rotation is gonna be. Was Nembhard being factored in all along or is this taking team by surprise too?
    Hopefully Few will post in here shortly.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:37 PM #29
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,669

    Default

    I was thinking we have a gluttony!!! of guards but not so much the front court. If this going to happen, I wonder who plays....probably the best combination. Hard to chose from such talent.....Few decides. smells like 2 guard or 3 guard offense. We should be so lucky! Its amazing news. I wonder if we might snag a big using this pathway..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules