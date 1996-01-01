Thread: Nembhard is cleared to play this year

Guys can earn minutes and rotations get tweaked for sure throughout the season but my point is that 48 hrs before taking court for nationally televised game vs Kansas the coaches and players alike surely have some shared understanding of what the rotation is gonna be. Was Nembhard being factored in all along or is this taking team by surprise too?
Originally Posted by Mr Vulture
I wouldn’t imagine rotations are really set at this point anyway. I do think they stick with the expected starting five initially at least
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1