Otters Welcome Eight Greats to Hall of Fame

LISA (MISPLEY) FORTIER (Women's Basketball)

CSUMBs second Athletics Hall of Fame Class is loaded with Otter starsNovember 23, 2020By: By Kevin Gilmore (@OtterKevin)SEASIDE, Calif.  Cal State Monterey Bay Athletics is excited to announce its second ever Otter Hall of Fame Class, inducting eight new members into the Class of 2020 this week.The news inductees are:- Julia (Ashen) Jensen (Volleyball, 201114)- Matt Dalhamer (Basketball, 199801)- Shae (Olds) Brocker (Softball, 200811)- Jeff Owen (Baseball, 201015)- Bill Paulson (Golf Coach, 199808)- Cori Reinhardt (Softball, 201215)- Kyle Satow (Soccer, 200407)Ashen and Reinhardt both made it in their first year of eligibility."We're proud to recognize those who have individuals who have shaped our identity and contributed significantly to the growth of our university and athletics programs through induction into the Otter Athletics Hall of Fame," says CSUMB Director of Athletics Kirby Garry (@kirbygarry). "We're honored once again to welcome a class that represented the University with such distinction while wearing the Otter colors."The Class of 202021 is a virtual Who's Who of Otter greatness, representing not only individual distinction, but also many historic achievements by Otter teams. Amongst those accomplishments, were Satow leading the men's soccer team to the first CCAA Tournament appearance in CSUMB history (2007), Olds leading the softball team to CSUMB's first CCAA Championship (2009) and Dalhamer leading the men's basketball team to the NAIA National Championship Tournament (1999).Below is a capsule look at each of this year's inducteesLisa (Mispley) Fortier helped build a foundation for the Otter women's basketball program after transferring from Butte College for the 200203 season. During her tenure, the Otters won 18 games, a mark that remained the best 2year run in program history until the 200910 campaigns.Fortier, who has built a national power of her own as the head coach at Gonzaga University, was the first multihonored studentathlete in Otter women's basketball history. She was the team's second AllCal-Pac Conference honoree. She also was the only Otter ever to earn NAIA ScholarAthlete Award during the team's six seasons at that level."It's tough to find words adequate enough to describe Lisa as a studentathlete, as a coach, or as a human being for that matter," says Bobbi Bonace, CSUMB's first director of athletics and first women's basketball coach. "She gives 1000 percent to anything she claims as significant in her life: Whether it's being a studentathlete or a mom...she's all in! She is a leader and a role model! She's hall of fame material in every sense."Despite playing just two seasons in The Kelp Bed, Fortier finished her career as CSUMB's alltime leader in scoring, 3pointers, free throws, rebounds and assists.She still ranks in the Otter career Top 10 in 13 categories, including points (7th), scoring average (3rd) and assists (7th).