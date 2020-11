ohn Wooden, one of Mark Few’s coaching idols, is on the list with 664 career wins. Kansas coach Bill Self, who will be on the other end of the sideline for Gonzaga’s opener Thursday in Fort Myers, is No. 23 with 708 victories.Several of Few’s closest buddies in the profession – Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (No. 2, 1,065 wins), North Carolina’s Roy Williams (No. 4, 885), Kentucky’s John Calipari (T-13, 775) and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes (No. 22, 709) – made it a while ago.Few is one victory from reaching another milestone, joining a short list of Division I coaches with 600 career wins. Few, at 599-124 entering his 22nd season, is already considered one of the game’s elite coaches. His winning percentage (82.8) is tops among active coaches.There’s a pretty good chance Few has no idea he’s on the verge of No. 600.