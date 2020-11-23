ohn Wooden, one of Mark Fews coaching idols, is on the list with 664 career wins. Kansas coach Bill Self, who will be on the other end of the sideline for Gonzagas opener Thursday in Fort Myers, is No. 23 with 708 victories.
Several of Fews closest buddies in the profession Syracuses Jim Boeheim (No. 2, 1,065 wins), North Carolinas Roy Williams (No. 4, 885), Kentuckys John Calipari (T-13, 775) and Tennessees Rick Barnes (No. 22, 709) made it a while ago.
Few is one victory from reaching another milestone, joining a short list of Division I coaches with 600 career wins. Few, at 599-124 entering his 22nd season, is already considered one of the games elite coaches. His winning percentage (82.8) is tops among active coaches.
Theres a pretty good chance Few has no idea hes on the verge of No. 600.