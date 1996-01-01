Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Zags - United as One

  1. Yesterday, 10:47 PM #1
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,181

    Default Zags - United as One

    From Gonzaga Basketball:

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Top-ranked Gonzaga men's basketball will wear badges on their uniforms that showcases the team's pledge to unity. Student-athletes throughout the three divisional Student-Athlete Advisory Committees (SAAC) and the Board of Governors Student-Athlete Engagement Committee collaborated to create the national Unity Pledge and logo, a symbolic gesture to continue generating stronger unity among the NCAA's 1,100-plus schools and nearly 500,000 student-athletes.

    The entire GU men's basketball roster recently signed the NCAA Unity Pledge, as a way to bring student-athletes together to strive for better on their team, on-campus and in their communities.

    "We are happy and proud to be able to wear the 'unity patch'," Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi said. "As a team I think that it was important for us to make a statement using our platform. We need to fight hate with love. We are all in this fight."

    The logo includes three different colored hands holding one another's wrists inside a circle with "United As One" at the bottom. The mark was sent to all NCAA schools in the form of a patch to consider placing on uniforms.

    "We're so excited to show our unity as a team and as a school with the unity patch," GU senior Corey Kispert said. "Hopefully we can use this as a small step in replacing hate with love and ending racism in our country as a whole."
    Gonzaga Basketball
    @ZagMBB
    United As One.
    Zags will Wear Unity Badge on Uniforms
    @ZagSAAC
    @Div1SAAC

    #UnitedWeZag

    https://goza.gs/2USIH71

    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:31 PM #2
    Fonebone
    Fonebone is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane
    Posts
    309

    Default

    Good for them. It seems that all should be able to support that.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:06 AM #3
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,703

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Fonebone View Post
    Good for them. It seems that all should be able to support that.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    +1
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules