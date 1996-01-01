Thread: Zags - United as One

SPOKANE, Wash. – Top-ranked Gonzaga men's basketball will wear badges on their uniforms that showcases the team's pledge to unity. Student-athletes throughout the three divisional Student-Athlete Advisory Committees (SAAC) and the Board of Governors Student-Athlete Engagement Committee collaborated to create the national Unity Pledge and logo, a symbolic gesture to continue generating stronger unity among the NCAA's 1,100-plus schools and nearly 500,000 student-athletes.The entire GU men's basketball roster recently signed the NCAA Unity Pledge, as a way to bring student-athletes together to strive for better on their team, on-campus and in their communities."We are happy and proud to be able to wear the 'unity patch'," Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi said. "As a team I think that it was important for us to make a statement using our platform. We need to fight hate with love. We are all in this fight."The logo includes three different colored hands holding one another's wrists inside a circle with "United As One" at the bottom. The mark was sent to all NCAA schools in the form of a patch to consider placing on uniforms."We're so excited to show our unity as a team and as a school with the unity patch," GU senior Corey Kispert said. "Hopefully we can use this as a small step in replacing hate with love and ending racism in our country as a whole."