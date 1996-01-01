-
COVID and the impact on Student Athletes
Is there anyone else that thinks this basketball season is a tremendous blessing for these student athletes?
I’ve seen so many quotes lately about how this season is a terrible idea with everything going on with COVID and all the deaths. How this is so irresponsible and risky.
There are no other 18-22 year olds in the world being more cautious than these basketball players about making sure they don’t get COVID. There are no other young men that have access to gyms and exercise, to a group of friends, to education, to daily testing, and to tremendous protocols to do everything possible to keep them from getting sick.
When I see all these other student age folks across the country doing massive spring break gatherings and other risky activities it makes me think we need more college sports not less.
I think they should do everything possible to keep moving forward with the season and adjust as necessary but I think this is very important for the student athletes.
