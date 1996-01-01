Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Fanbo Zeng Commits to Zags!!!

  Today, 09:16 PM
    WallaWallaZag
    Default Fanbo Zeng Commits to Zags!!!

    that came from a little outta nowhere...there'd been rumors of zag involvement but normally i get notice via my fiba connections on the internationals, but not this time.
    i'm guessing being back in china and unable to return to windermere prep had something to do with it...moved up the expected timeline.

    does this say anything about chet holmgren???

    https://www.espn.com/college-sports/...s-play-gonzaga

    zeng is currently in the '22 class but is planning to reclassify into 2021...espn has him ranked #33 and 247x at #52 in 2022
  Today, 09:21 PM
    whatazag
    Default

    Welcome Fanbo!
    Saw this on ESPN as well and was surprised there were no threads when I first checked the board.
    Says he's reclassifying to 2021, but I still don't think it really means anything about Holmgren.
  Today, 09:39 PM
    zag buddy
    Default

    Looks like another young one who might redshirt for time to develop.
  Today, 09:45 PM
    23dpg
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by WallaWallaZag View Post

    does this say anything about chet holmgren???

    https://www.espn.com/college-sports/...s-play-gonzaga

    zeng is currently in the '22 class but is planning to reclassify into 2021...espn has him ranked #33 and 247x at #52 in 2022
    I have zero connections but I think I can definitively answer that question. No.

    Welcome Fanbo!
  Today, 10:02 PM
    sittingon50
    Default

    Sounds like a terrific kid. Welcome Fanbo! And congratulations.


    https://247sports.com/Recruitment/Fa...ruitInterests/
  Today, 10:07 PM
    WallaWallaZag
    Default

    for those who haven't seen him in action...

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSIWaScJpIs

    probably the best mixtape out there on him...
  Today, 10:12 PM
    ZagNative
    Default

    Here's what the scholie table looks like with Fanbo Zeng added:

  Today, 10:15 PM
    cscz28
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by WallaWallaZag View Post
    for those who haven't seen him in action...

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSIWaScJpIs

    probably the best mixtape out there on him...
    I know mixtapes can be deceptive sometimes but dang, he looks smooth.
  Today, 10:24 PM
    Jedster
    Default

    Pretty impressive! Watching him go coast to coast on the fast break was pretty impressive! Some great vision and hops too. Pretty skinny but to be expected. Man these next few years are gonna be exciting!
  Today, 10:25 PM
    sittingon50
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by WallaWallaZag View Post
    for those who haven't seen him in action...

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSIWaScJpIs

    probably the best mixtape out there on him...

    Kid can really pass it.
  Today, 10:37 PM
    whatazag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zag buddy View Post
    Looks like another young one who might redshirt for time to develop.
    Maybe to put on weight, but his game looks extremely mature for a sophomore to me, though admittedly its hard for me to judge high school players. This was the first time I watched some tape on him and was really impressed.
