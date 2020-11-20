Quiet Confidence: Gonzaga Men, Women Plan to Make Noise Despite Muted Arena Environment
Fri., Nov. 20, 2020
By Jim Meehan
jimm@spokesman.com
(208) 659-3791
No feet stomping rhythmically on the bleachers to Zombie Nation minutes before tipoff. No Kennel Club members forming a tunnel for players to run through during pregame introductions.
No ear-piercing crescendo of noise from 6,000 jammed inside the McCarthey Athletic Center after a highlight-reel dunk or clutch shot in the closing seconds.
Gonzaga basketball wont look the same at home games, with fans expected to be benched by COVID-19 safety protocols. It sure as heck wont sound the same.
The Zags are grudgingly coming to grips with the likelihood theyll be playing inside a muted Kennel, an eerie backdrop to one of the most anticipated seasons ever for the mens and womens programs.
It was definitely different, senior guard Jill Townsend said after FanFest last week. That was the first time it hit me that we werent going to have fans.
The empty building for Kraziness in the Kennel reminded mens coach Mark Few of preseason scrimmages in recent years against Michigan State, Baylor and Texas. (Scrimmages and exhibition games werent allowed this season due to coronavirus concerns.)
Somehow a lot of random people were sneaking into those things over the years, whether it was (in) Minneapolis or Salt Lake or Denver or Oklahoma City, Few said. As is the case with those, once they get out there and guys start playing, theyre all competitive by nature, the moment ends up being big enough and creating enough of a competitive challenge that guys usually step up.
True enough, but Few was quick to add: Its just a shame, though, just a shame. Especially at a place like Gonzaga, with just such a tremendous home environment and such loyal and boisterous fans that love our guys unconditionally. Its tough.
Its yet another challenge facing the Zags entering a season that figures to be bumpy, with COVID-19 cases rising across the country. Senior wing Corey Kispert estimated Gonzagas home-court advantage was worth 5 to 7 points per game.
Weve seen in the NBA, and were going to see it with college basketball. The team that has the biggest advantage has to motivate themselves and create their own energy, he said. Its something were going to have to be good at if we want to win those big games.