Gonzaga Men, Women Plan to Make Noise Despite Muted Arena Environment

Quiet Confidence:Fri., Nov. 20, 2020By Jim Meehan(208) 659-3791No feet stomping rhythmically on the bleachers to Zombie Nation minutes before tipoff. No Kennel Club members forming a tunnel for players to run through during pregame introductions.No ear-piercing crescendo of noise from 6,000 jammed inside the McCarthey Athletic Center after a highlight-reel dunk or clutch shot in the closing seconds.Gonzaga basketball wont look the same at home games, with fans expected to be benched by COVID-19 safety protocols. It sure as heck wont sound the same.The Zags are grudgingly coming to grips with the likelihood theyll be playing inside a muted Kennel, an eerie backdrop to one of the most anticipated seasons ever for the mens and womens programs.It was definitely different, senior guard Jill Townsend said after FanFest last week. That was the first time it hit me that we werent going to have fans.The empty building for Kraziness in the Kennel reminded mens coach Mark Few of preseason scrimmages in recent years against Michigan State, Baylor and Texas. (Scrimmages and exhibition games werent allowed this season due to coronavirus concerns.)Somehow a lot of random people were sneaking into those things over the years, whether it was (in) Minneapolis or Salt Lake or Denver or Oklahoma City, Few said. As is the case with those, once they get out there and guys start playing, theyre all competitive by nature, the moment ends up being big enough and creating enough of a competitive challenge that guys usually step up.True enough, but Few was quick to add: Its just a shame, though, just a shame. Especially at a place like Gonzaga, with just such a tremendous home environment and such loyal and boisterous fans that love our guys unconditionally. Its tough.Its yet another challenge facing the Zags entering a season that figures to be bumpy, with COVID-19 cases rising across the country. Senior wing Corey Kispert estimated Gonzagas home-court advantage was worth 5 to 7 points per game.Weve seen in the NBA, and were going to see it with college basketball. The team that has the biggest advantage has to motivate themselves and create their own energy, he said. Its something were going to have to be good at if we want to win those big games.