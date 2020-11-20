From the Spokesman-Review:

Gonzaga Women: Bulldogs Reloaded, Ready for Shot at Deep NCAA Run
Fri., Nov. 20, 2020
By Jim Allen
jima@spokesman.com
(509) 459-5437

Moments after last weeks FanFest event, Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier set the tone for the rest of the womens basketball season.

She talked about offense and defense and her players streakiness on both ends of the court:

I thought they did some good things, and it was fun to watch these guys compete with a different feeling, because we havent had any live scrimmages like this.

What she didnt want to talk about was COVID-19, even as two of her players were sidelined because of it.

In other words, Fortiers message was that the season would be defined by what the Zags can control: offense and defense, talent and grit.

The GU women will bring a lot to the court this year, perhaps a won-loss record  at least winning percentage  better than last years program-best 28-3.

Heavy favorites to win a fifth consecutive West Coast Conference title, the Zags also figure to compete for another high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

We have a lot of weapons, Fortier said.
You can read the rest of the analysis here: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...-for-shot-at-/

ZagDad