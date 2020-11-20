Gonzaga Women: Bulldogs Reloaded, Ready for Shot at Deep NCAA Run

Moments after last weeks FanFest event, Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier set the tone for the rest of the womens basketball season.She talked about offense and defense and her players streakiness on both ends of the court:I thought they did some good things, and it was fun to watch these guys compete with a different feeling, because we havent had any live scrimmages like this.What she didnt want to talk about was COVID-19, even as two of her players were sidelined because of it.In other words, Fortiers message was that the season would be defined by what the Zags can control: offense and defense, talent and grit.The GU women will bring a lot to the court this year, perhaps a won-loss record  at least winning percentage  better than last years program-best 28-3.Heavy favorites to win a fifth consecutive West Coast Conference title, the Zags also figure to compete for another high seed in the NCAA Tournament.We have a lot of weapons, Fortier said.