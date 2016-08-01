So this is this years thread where we can beat our heads against the wall next to our TVs.
The GoZags site has put out a good part of the broadcast schedule now. https://gozags.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule
On the plus side, it appears that all the conference road games will be carried on the ESPN family.
The abysmal negative side is that I am assuming that the home conference games will continue to be carried on the obscure, primitive Root Sports NW which is increasingly being carried by no one but AT&T.
I have not seen nor heard of any plan to at least carry the games on the Stadium platform. So my philosophical question is, if no one actually observes these games, do they actually happen?