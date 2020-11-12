Thread: Lady Zags Ranked 20th in USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll

Zags Ranked 20th in USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll
Marks the third time in history Zags have appeared in first USA Today/WBCA poll of season
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga women's basketball team debuted at No. 20 in the first USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll of the 2020-21 season, which was released Thursday.
It's the third time in program history that the Zags have been ranked in the season debut USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll; it's also the second straight season. GU opened the 2019-20 season ranked No. 23 in the same poll.
Last season, Gonzaga rose to its highest regular-season ranking in the coaches poll, earning a No. 10 ranking on Feb. 25, 2020.
Gonzaga's highest ranking ever in the poll came in the 2011 postseason, following its run to the Elite Eight. The Zags were selected as No. 8 in the postseason poll, which was released on April 6, 2011.
South Carolina, which the Zags are slated to play Nov. 30 as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., grabbed the top spot in the poll with 799 points and 31 first-place votes. Stanford earned the final first-place vote and was ranked second with 740 points, while UConn earned a No. 3 ranking with 732 points, Baylor at No. 4 with 702 points and Louisville at No. 5 with 663 points.
Gonzaga officially opens the 2020-21 season Nov. 28 against Oklahoma at 3 p.m. PT in the first game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Rank School (record) Points Last season's final rank First-place votes
1 South Carolina (32-1) 799 1 31
2 Stanford (27-6) 740 7 1
3 Connecticut (29-3) 732 4 0
4 Baylor (28-2) 702 3 0
5 Louisville (28-4) 663 6 0
6 North Carolina State (28-4) 601 8 0
7 Mississippi State (27-6) 567 10 0
8 Arizona (24-7) 548 12 0
9 Oregon (31-2) 539 2 0
10 UCLA (26-5) 535 9 0
11 Maryland (28-4) 456 5 0
12 Kentucky (22-8) 451 18 0
13 Texas A&M (22-8) 377 21 0
14 Arkansas (24-8) 360 25 0
15 Indiana (24-8) 347 22 0
16 Northwestern (26-4) 287 15 0
17 Oregon State (23-9) 281 16 0
18 Iowa State (18-11) 253 NR 0
19 DePaul (28-5) 219 14 0
20 Gonzaga (28-3) 192 13 0
21 Syracuse (16-15) 149 NR 0
22 Ohio State (21-12) 135 NR 0
23 Notre Dame (13-18) 104 NR 0
24 Michigan (21-11) 84 NR 0
25 Missouri State (25-4) 76 19 0
Dropped out:
No. 11 South Dakota (30-2); No. 17 Princeton (26-1); No. 20 Florida State (24-8); No. 23 Iowa (23-7); No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast (30-3).
Others receiving votes:
Texas (19-11) 72; South Dakota (30-2) 25; Florida State (24-8) 23; Iowa (23-7) 13; Arizona State (20-11) 11; North Carolina (16-14) 11; South Florida (19-13) 9; Middle Tennessee (21-9) 7; Rutgers (22-9) 7; Virginia Tech (21-9) 6; Tennessee (21-10) 4; Brigham Young (18-11) 3; Florida Gulf Coast (30-3) 3; Princeton (26-1) 3; James Madison (25-4) 2; South Dakota State (23-10) 2; LSU (20-10) 1; Tennessee-Martin (22-10) 1.