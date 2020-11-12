Thread: Lady Zags Ranked 20th in USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll

Zags Ranked 20th in USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll

Gonzaga's highest ranking ever in the poll came in the 2011 postseason, following its run to the Elite Eight. The Zags were selected as No. 8 in the postseason poll, which was released on April 6, 2011.South Carolina, which the Zags are slated to play Nov. 30 as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., grabbed the top spot in the poll with 799 points and 31 first-place votes. Stanford earned the final first-place vote and was ranked second with 740 points, while UConn earned a No. 3 ranking with 732 points, Baylor at No. 4 with 702 points and Louisville at No. 5 with 663 points.Gonzaga officially opens the 2020-21 season Nov. 28 against Oklahoma at 3 p.m. PT in the first game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.1 South Carolina (32-1) 799 1 312 Stanford (27-6) 740 7 13 Connecticut (29-3) 732 4 04 Baylor (28-2) 702 3 05 Louisville (28-4) 663 6 06 North Carolina State (28-4) 601 8 07 Mississippi State (27-6) 567 10 08 Arizona (24-7) 548 12 09 Oregon (31-2) 539 2 010 UCLA (26-5) 535 9 011 Maryland (28-4) 456 5 012 Kentucky (22-8) 451 18 013 Texas A&M (22-8) 377 21 014 Arkansas (24-8) 360 25 015 Indiana (24-8) 347 22 016 Northwestern (26-4) 287 15 017 Oregon State (23-9) 281 16 018 Iowa State (18-11) 253 NR 019 DePaul (28-5) 219 14 021 Syracuse (16-15) 149 NR 022 Ohio State (21-12) 135 NR 023 Notre Dame (13-18) 104 NR 024 Michigan (21-11) 84 NR 025 Missouri State (25-4) 76 19 0No. 11 South Dakota (30-2); No. 17 Princeton (26-1); No. 20 Florida State (24-8); No. 23 Iowa (23-7); No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast (30-3).Texas (19-11) 72; South Dakota (30-2) 25; Florida State (24-8) 23; Iowa (23-7) 13; Arizona State (20-11) 11; North Carolina (16-14) 11; South Florida (19-13) 9; Middle Tennessee (21-9) 7; Rutgers (22-9) 7; Virginia Tech (21-9) 6; Tennessee (21-10) 4; Brigham Young (18-11) 3; Florida Gulf Coast (30-3) 3; Princeton (26-1) 3; James Madison (25-4) 2; South Dakota State (23-10) 2; LSU (20-10) 1; Tennessee-Martin (22-10) 1.