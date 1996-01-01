-
College basketball blue bloods shut out
Interesting...
How weird was the 2020 NBA draft? There were zero lottery picks from Kentucky, UNC, Duke and Kansas.
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/2020-nb...035613521.html
On this board we often discuss whether GU is a blue blood program or not, well here's a quick out-take from this writer:
Just about every school that could reasonably be considered a blue blood you could even throw in Villanova, Syracuse, Louisville and Gonzaga did not have a player taken in the lottery this year. Missing only the first four teams makes this the kind of draft not seen since the beginning of the millennium, per ESPN Stats & Info.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules