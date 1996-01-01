Interesting...

How weird was the 2020 NBA draft? There were zero lottery picks from Kentucky, UNC, Duke and Kansas.

On this board we often discuss whether GU is a blue blood program or not, well here's a quick out-take from this writer:

Just about every school that could reasonably be considered a blue blood  you could even throw in Villanova, Syracuse, Louisville and Gonzaga  did not have a player taken in the lottery this year. Missing only the first four teams makes this the kind of draft not seen since the beginning of the millennium, per ESPN Stats & Info.