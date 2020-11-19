-
Four Zags on Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List
A national best, four players named to the The Naismith Trophy preseason watch list!
ATLANTA Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme were all named to the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club released Thursday.
https://gozags.com/news/2020/11/19/m...0bK4Sy-BnQL93I
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules