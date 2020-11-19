A national best, four players named to the The Naismith Trophy preseason watch list!

ATLANTA  Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme were all named to the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club released Thursday.

