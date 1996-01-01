Thread: Tilli9e's draft number-you pick

I going to say number 20th but then I am an optimist. Of course the owners do not have the luxury of my perspective.
This is a chance for you experts to shine.
47
Opps, I missed. I guess there is a first time for everything. Zag players overperform when they are drafted. Robert Sacre 60th I believe and played for about 7 years. David Stockton undrafted played a few years. etc.
Honestly, undrafted may be better than mid-late 2nd round. He can shop his skills around and pick a team that gives him the best chance to play and shine.
Without all of those injuries, he's probably a mid-late 1st.
Injuries and Age is working against him, if he can stay healthy he will be on an NBA roster next season though.
Surprised he went undrafted, curious to see where he ends up.
Undrafted. Good luck making a roster, Killian!!!
Going undrafted can be better than being picked late second round. He will almost assuredly get a two way contract from someone. Im sure the injuries are what held him from being drafted. I could see him fitting a lot of teams with his ability to stretch the floor from the front court. Perhaps the Lakers or Sixers could be fits.
Adrian Wojnarowski
@wojespn
· 1m
French F Killian Tillie of Gonzaga is signing a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, his agent Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.
Man oh man, if he makes it I may have a new favourite team!
Joining Clarke is great!
Congrats to killian! He’ll likely e d up in Europe with Filip. But good for him!!
He’s signed a two way contract to play with Brandon Clarke in Memphis, if healthy I know he will make the roster.
That’s the issue. I have not nor have the scouts see him play a full year without injury. If he can do that. He’s a very valuable player(