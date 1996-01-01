Results 1 to 16 of 16

Thread: Tilli9e's draft number-you pick

    Default Tilli9e's draft number-you pick

    I going to say number 20th but then I am an optimist. Of course the owners do not have the luxury of my perspective.
    This is a chance for you experts to shine.
    Mod's remove when appropriate.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


    .
    .
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zag buddy View Post
    I going to say number 20.
    This is a chance for you experts to shine.
    Mod's remove when appropriate.
    Nowhere near an "expert", but I would love it if the Mavericks picked him. Killian's a perfect fit as a sidekick to Luka. That would be with the 31st pick.

    The image I'm drawing from the coverage so far is "Covid? What Covid?"
    Default

    47
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    47
    Undrafted unfortunately.
    Default

    Opps, I missed. I guess there is a first time for everything. Zag players overperform when they are drafted. Robert Sacre 60th I believe and played for about 7 years. David Stockton undrafted played a few years. etc.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


    .
    .
    Default

    Honestly, undrafted may be better than mid-late 2nd round. He can shop his skills around and pick a team that gives him the best chance to play and shine.

    Without all of those injuries, he's probably a mid-late 1st.

    Injuries and Age is working against him, if he can stay healthy he will be on an NBA roster next season though.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    Honestly, undrafted may be better than mid-late 2nd round. He can shop his skills around and pick a team that gives him the best chance to play and shine.

    Without all of those injuries, he's probably a mid-late 1st.

    Injuries and Age is working against him, if he can stay healthy he will be on an NBA roster next season though.
    Completely agree. If Klay Thompson is out with an Achilles injury, Golden State could use him.
    Default

    Surprised he went undrafted, curious to see where he ends up.
    Default

    Undrafted. Good luck making a roster, Killian!!!
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Default

    Going undrafted can be better than being picked late second round. He will almost assuredly get a two way contract from someone. Im sure the injuries are what held him from being drafted. I could see him fitting a lot of teams with his ability to stretch the floor from the front court. Perhaps the Lakers or Sixers could be fits.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Default

    Adrian Wojnarowski
    @wojespn
    · 1m
    French F Killian Tillie of Gonzaga is signing a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, his agent Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.
    Default

    Man oh man, if he makes it I may have a new favourite team!
    Joining Clarke is great!
    Default

    Congrats to killian! He’ll likely e d up in Europe with Filip. But good for him!!
    Default

    He’s signed a two way contract to play with Brandon Clarke in Memphis, if healthy I know he will make the roster.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    Congrats to killian! Hell likely e d up in Europe with Filip. But good for him!!
    If Tillie stays healthy, he will be in the NBA for a long time. He is far more talented overall than Petrusev and his game fits the NBA. Great landing spot and love that hes playing with Clarke


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Default

    That’s the issue. I have not nor have the scouts see him play a full year without injury. If he can do that. He’s a very valuable player(
