Thread: Perry & Gregg Future at GU

This should probably be in the Whelping Box, but wanted all to see. Mods, feel free to move if that is best.
Gonzaga commits Perry, Gregg hope to 'be one of those big-time duos' for the Zags
https://www.krem.com/article/sports/...bwkgZINU5yutVg
This should probably be in the Whelping Box, but wanted all to see. Mods, feel free to move if that is best.
Gonzaga commits Perry, Gregg hope to 'be one of those big-time duos' for the Zags
https://www.krem.com/article/sports/...bwkgZINU5yutVg
Great attitude by both and they are good friends to boot.
If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher
.
.