Thread: Gonzaga Vs Kansas Predictions

Lets get this season going!
I unfortunately think we start off with a loss but rebound friday. This team is a final 4 contender.
Kansas 81
Zags 76
Suggs 17
Love the zags for life
We struggle with the outside shot and show some rust with all the new players. Hope I'm wrong.
Rock Chalk : 85
Zagup: 78
Zags run the floor on the most obnoxious team in college basketball 93-78.
95-85 Gonzaga
It's not funny.
hey is this going to be part of Long Islands yearly thread were points are given to pick a winner? hope so.
- 81-76 and 81-74 already taken
- so i'm gonna grab 81-75 zags on top.
This thread makes me nervous...I can't help but think the second I start believing there will be a season that something will happen and it will all vanish....poof...
Zags win 89-78
Go!! Zags!!!
"Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
I for one will be shocked if Kansas beats the Zags. In fact, lets just say my bank account prior to tipoff will be a few hundred less.
Talent wise, GU has more talent than KU. Garret is good, but his calling card is defense. Mccormack (7 ppg), Ajbaji is ok (10 ppg last year), braun is ok.. Thompson is a 5* recruit.
I really dont see us losing this game. KU doesnt have the scoring to contend with GU. Garret maybe can shut down kispert or suggs, but the zags have a lot more firepower to keep the pressure on.
Zags 79
Jayhawks 67
Owie-Kerpowie, a poem
<ahem>
Roses are red,
Don't give me sass.
Coach Fewie's young men,
Kick Bill Self's Kan-sass.
______
Leather Belt - 79
Spanked Self - 73
:]
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
Thanks Kidwell...poems are always appreciated....
...I miss Tito.
Zags win 80-73.
MCMM 2020: Who Wants Some Cheese?