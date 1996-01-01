Thread: Gonzaga Vs Kansas Predictions

Results 1 to 12 of 12

Gonzaga Vs Kansas Predictions

    Zags11
    Gonzaga Vs Kansas Predictions

    Lets get this season going!

    I unfortunately think we start off with a loss but rebound friday. This team is a final 4 contender.

    Kansas 81

    Zags 76

    Suggs 17
    phxfireflames
    Default

    We struggle with the outside shot and show some rust with all the new players. Hope I'm wrong.

    Rock Chalk : 85
    Zagup: 78
    Malastein
    Default

    Zags run the floor on the most obnoxious team in college basketball 93-78.
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Malastein View Post
    Zags run the floor on the most obnoxious team in college basketball 93-78.
    With ya, Mal.

    Americas Team 81
    Toupees 74

    Tims 16
    willandi
    Default

    95-85 Gonzaga
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    hey is this going to be part of Long Islands yearly thread were points are given to pick a winner? hope so.

    - 81-76 and 81-74 already taken
    - so i'm gonna grab 81-75 zags on top.
    gonstu
    Default

    This thread makes me nervous...I can't help but think the second I start believing there will be a season that something will happen and it will all vanish....poof...

    bigblahla
    Default

    Zags win 89-78

    Go!! Zags!!!
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    I for one will be shocked if Kansas beats the Zags. In fact, lets just say my bank account prior to tipoff will be a few hundred less.

    Talent wise, GU has more talent than KU. Garret is good, but his calling card is defense. Mccormack (7 ppg), Ajbaji is ok (10 ppg last year), braun is ok.. Thompson is a 5* recruit.

    I really dont see us losing this game. KU doesnt have the scoring to contend with GU. Garret maybe can shut down kispert or suggs, but the zags have a lot more firepower to keep the pressure on.

    Zags 79
    Jayhawks 67
    Kiddwell
    Smile Yeah, it's Zag Time again.

    Owie-Kerpowie, a poem
    <ahem>
    Roses are red,
    Don't give me sass.
    Coach Fewie's young men,
    Kick Bill Self's Kan-sass.
    ______
    Leather Belt - 79
    Spanked Self - 73







    :]
    3XaZag
    Default

    Thanks Kidwell...poems are always appreciated....

    ...I miss Tito.
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default

    Zags win 80-73.
