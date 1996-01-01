NM St Basketball moving
New Mexico St basketball is moving to Phoenix temporarily.
https://www.santafenewmexican.com/ap...73c60ffb9.html
The state’s current public health guidelines do not all allow games or workouts exceeding five people. Anyone who travels from outside the state also must quarantine for 14 days
It should be pointed out that NM is experiencing some massive numbers of Covid infections. Also Las Cruces is basically a suburb of El Paso which is off the chart with Covid.

