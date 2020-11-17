Thread: Zags Graduating at a 98 Percent Success Rate

Zags Graduating at a 98 Percent Success Rate

Data released by NCAA Tuesday has GU student-athletes among nations eliteGonzaga Athletics11/17/2020 12:35:00 PMINDIANAPOLIS  Gonzaga student-athletes are graduating at a rate of 98 percent according to the latest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) numbers released by the NCAA on Tuesday, including"The dedication and effort put forth by our student-athletes to earn their degrees continues to be impressive," Director of Athletics Mike Roth said. "Our student-athletes have achieved at a high level in the classroom, in competition and in the community. The Gonzaga faculty, coaches and academic support staff have done a great job of supporting our student-athletes and helping them be successful."For comparison, the Federal Graduation Rate is 69 percent and the NCAA GSR average is 90 percent, whileGU women's cross country and track and field and women's golf each had a perfect 100-percent GSR for the 16th straight year, while men's cross country and track and field (13 straight), men's tennis (12 straight), men's soccer (11 straight), women's soccer (10 straight, 12th time overall), and men's golf (nine straight) all extended their impressive streaks of 100-percent GSR scores. Women's rowing had a perfect 100-percent GSR for the ninth time in program history.Eleven of GU's 13 countable programs finished above the national average in their respective sports. Nine of those teams finished at least five percentage points better.