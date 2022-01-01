Results 1 to 12 of 12

Thread: Marshall resigns at Wichita State

    SageOfZagville
    https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nca...rtan-dhp-feeds

    How quickly time can change. Grateful to Few, who does it right
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by SageOfZagville View Post
    https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nca...rtan-dhp-feeds

    How quickly time can change. Grateful to Few, who does it right
    Don't even go there. Not even in the same galaxy. Imagine how much really went on there? What we know is just the tip. He makes Sean Miller look like Judge Judy. But the hed should read: Marshall is Gggggone.
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    KO'd.
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Times arent like they used to be. You cant motivate through screaming, name calling, grabbing anymore.. just like you cant take off your belt and whip your kid on the ass anymore.. Times change.. either the coaches adjust or sayonara.
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Times arent like they used to be. You cant motivate through screaming, name calling, grabbing anymore.. just like you cant take off your belt and whip your kid on the ass anymore.. Times change.. either the coaches adjust or sayonara.
    See, I think that's the tip.
    bdmiller7
    Marshall gets 7.75 million over the next six years to not coach. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal.
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Not a Shocker! Marshall Out!

    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by bdmiller7 View Post
    Marshall gets 7.75 million over the next six years to not coach. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal.
    A pittance to pay to keep Marshall's wife from attending the games.

    I predict Marshall will be coaching at a major conference program before we see 1/1/2022.

    https://youtu.be/liPR8vF0LPk
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    A pittance to pay to keep Marshall's wife from attending the games.

    I predict Marshall will be coaching at a major conference program before we see 1/1/2022.

    https://youtu.be/liPR8vF0LPk
    Nope IMO. Too much evidence of abuse.....may be out for few years before he gets second chance at mid major as we have seen occur in past
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    zagzilla
    Next time we see him will be as an assistant coach somewhere followed by HC at a low to mid-major. Affectionately known as the "Romar Route"

    ZZ
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    Next time we see him will be as an assistant coach somewhere followed by HC at a low to mid-major. Affectionately known as the "Romar Route"

    ZZ
    A version of the Ricky P route
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Regarding Marshall's buyout see this link: https://www.kansas.com/sports/colleg...247245209.html
