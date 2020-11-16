WBB: Townsend Named to 2021 Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List

Townsend is one of 50 players nationwide, representing 11 conferences, to be named to the preseason list.The midseason 30 team will be announced in early February; players who do not make the watch list are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team. Then, the competition will be narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists on March 2, 2021, and four finalists will be named on March 19, 2021. The winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy for Women's Player of the Year will be announced on April 3, 2021.Townsend has been a key piece to the Zags last three WCC Regular-Season titles, as well as Gonzaga's consistent spot in both the Associated Press and USA Today/WBCA Coaches polls, headlined by the Zags' highest regular-season ranking every at No. 11/10 last February. Last season, Townsend led the Bulldogs and ranked 14th in the WCC in scoring at 12.3 points per game, shooting 49.7 percent from the floor which also led the Zags and ranked fifth in the conference...