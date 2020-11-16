Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Amazing how far Gonzaga has come in 20 years

  11-16-2020, 07:20 PM
    basketballzag
    Amazing how far Gonzaga has come in 20 years



    Even Bobzag would be shocked to see how far this program has come.
  11-16-2020, 07:23 PM
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Who is he?

    Who is he?
  11-16-2020, 08:15 PM
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Who is he?
    Hunter Sallis

    https://news.google.com/articles/CBM...S&ceid=US%3Aen
  11-16-2020, 09:53 PM
    GoZags
    GoZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Who is he?
    Jazz ... sources/contacts come and sources/contacts go. Some may retire ... some may go to work at different schools. Some can pop up from out of nowhere and some can stay at GU for decades and decades. Here's what I said during the kid's visit ....

    http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...08#post1502308

    Will Hunter come? Don't know ... but I DO know what I'd said earlier (in the link) is 100 percent true. And I like the Jeremy Jones comment a couple of posts below my linked post (i.e. born to be a Zag). GoZags

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  11-16-2020, 10:43 PM
    GoZags
    GoZags
    Default

    https://twitter.com/huntersallis_/st...745397248?s=21

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  Yesterday, 01:53 AM
    tummydoc
    tummydoc
    Default

    Forgot that i had posted the Jeremy comment it was so long ago. I think it speaks to a level of maturity and confidence that this player reached out to the staff. I like that, may make him my favorite zag if he comes. Glad he saw the kennel club in action and his visit went well.
  Yesterday, 05:24 AM
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Somewhat encouraged that Koach’s thieving needle nose logo isn’t on the graphic.
  Yesterday, 09:57 PM
    WallaWallaZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Somewhat encouraged that Koach’s thieving needle nose logo isn’t on the graphic.
    but the calipari logo is...
