Thread: Women's basketball: GU WBB hoops promising future with Young

Women's Basketball: GU WBB Hoops Promising Future with YoungVinny Saglimbeni Nov 11, 2020It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges upon the world. From losing jobs to losing loved ones, the pandemic has taught people how to endure adversity and expect the unexpected, being prepared for what is to come in the future and looking to take advantage of the new opportunities that come in everyday life.While some people werent ready to face the adversity and challenges that came with COVID-19, director of basketball operations for the Gonzaga womens basketball team Alexandria Young has been prepared to conquer it wherever she goes.The San Diego resident was recently hired to the position in October and has familiarity with the West Coast Conference (WCC). Young was a player for the University of San Diego from 2013-2018, tearing her ACL three times in five years at the program. Riddled by three knee surgeries in five years, Young started to get into basketball from behind the scenes, picking up the logistics of basketball and gaining a better understanding of the sport she loved.