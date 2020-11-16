Thread: Women's basketball: GU WBB hoops promising future with Young

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Women's basketball: GU WBB hoops promising future with Young

    ZagDad84
    Dec 2014
    Women's basketball: GU WBB hoops promising future with Young

    From the Gonzaga Bulletin:

    Women's Basketball: GU WBB Hoops Promising Future with Young
    Vinny Saglimbeni Nov 11, 2020

    It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges upon the world. From losing jobs to losing loved ones, the pandemic has taught people how to endure adversity and expect the unexpected, being prepared for what is to come in the future and looking to take advantage of the new opportunities that come in everyday life.

    While some people werent ready to face the adversity and challenges that came with COVID-19, director of basketball operations for the Gonzaga womens basketball team Alexandria Young has been prepared to conquer it wherever she goes.

    The San Diego resident was recently hired to the position in October and has familiarity with the West Coast Conference (WCC). Young was a player for the University of San Diego from 2013-2018, tearing her ACL three times in five years at the program. Riddled by three knee surgeries in five years, Young started to get into basketball from behind the scenes, picking up the logistics of basketball and gaining a better understanding of the sport she loved.
    You can read more about Alexandria Young here: https://www.gonzagabulletin.com/spor...3bb8a409e.html

    ZagDad
    upan8th
    Feb 2007
    Sandy Eggo CA
    Welcome Ms. Young to Gonzaga. Wish you every success! Suggest that might start with a reconsideration of the team's participation in the four game, weeklong hoops festival in Sioux Falls and Brooking, South Dakota starting on Thanksgiving weekend. Currently, the state is absolutely ground zero in the U.S. for 'Rona Virus infections. Worse, the state's governor & legislature have purposely declined to take even rudimentary steps to curb the outbreak. Positive tests are, unbelievably, ranging in the 30 to 50% range of those tested in some areas.
    The situation might improve in the next two weeks, but, with this kind of governmental approach, I wouldn't bet on it. The question needs to be asked: Is the risk involved in taking this trip worth the reward?
    Zag Swagger
    Jan 2016
    Couldn’t agree more, upan8th, this was my thought when the schedule was announced: risk (unchecked COVID) vs reward (strong OOC tourney). If all goes well there is a strong case for the team on the standings, if things go poorly the program could be impacted for many weeks, potentially the season. I’ll be curious to see how long the season lasts. I feel for the seniors who will miss a year of the Kennel rocking.
    SkipZag
    Nov 2015
    Welcome to the Zag family Alexandria...

    I have trust in the GU WBB coaching staff and GU administration in making good choices...

    I would think they have a plan to keep the team safe.... and understand the players needs...
    I also would think the group putting on the tournament is following protocol, insuring safety for all or GU would not have gotten involved.

    Stay safe and have fun...

    Go Zags!!
    upan8th
    Feb 2007
    Sandy Eggo CA
    Didn't mean to imply that program director Ms. Young is the deciding vote on the question of whether to proceed w/the SoDak schedule. Obviously, it's a staff decision. IMO, the Ivy league acted precipitously, and w/o a thorough grounding in the ongoing pandemic dynamic, in cancelling their Men's & Women's BBall seasons. Everyone, from epidemiologists to sports fans, are all playing it week by week, day to day. Much rather, of course, not have this alarming, upward spiraling, infection vector in place as decisions to play or not are being made.
