Thread: 247 sports gonzaga analysis

https://247sports.com/LongFormArticl...Few-154862612/
Very comprehensive
If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher
Good work Zag Buddy! thanks for posting...
Thanks buddy. Very good.
This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
Just what I thought I saw.
Gonzaga was significantly better than normal both in lineups that included Timme and Corey Kispert with Petrusev off the court (436 possessions) and in lineups that included Timme and Anton Watson on the court and Petrusev off (137 possessions).
My favorite memory of Filip will always be from the second half of the WCC Championship game. He received the inbounds pass, and made a beautiful pass to Killian for an uncontested layup. It gives me a smile every time I see it.
POKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev was named second team All-American by USA TODAY and CBS Sports and third team All-American by Sporting News. ... Petrusev was named the 2020 West Coast Conference Player of the Year. The sophomore became the first underclassman to receive the honor since 1981.
Facial pain/attitude be damned. I'd take him again. He did a superior job for us.
Filip was good, but Timme is simply better. I think Timme’s pro potential has been unfairly discounted. He’s going to be good because there’s very few guys his size who ooze the effort and love of the game that Timme has. The Zags are better without Petrusev because Timme gets to become the star in the post.
While I agree it was tough to watch Petrusev's antics at times last year he was an offensive power. Where I think we're worse off is last year when Petrusev came out, we put in Timme. This year when Timme comes out we don't have a player the caliber of Petrusev to come in behind him. While Ballo has tons of potential and plays a different kind of game than Filip, imo we aren't as deep. Ballo will bring things Petrusev didn't, so we'll see how that compares. I do think we'll be tougher on D in the interior, especially with Watson there too. That should help offset some of the loss on the offensive end imo.
To my mind he made the biggest jump from freshman to sophomore that I've seen.
I'm looking at skills improvement. The bones improved definitely but I don.t think more than Pet. He was a very weak player his freshman year.
I don't think Pet. has reached his ceiling yet.
I wish Petrusev had a chance to lead the Zags in March. Really sad and unfortunate. I’m not sad that he left because I know how good Timme has become. Oddly, I think Petrusev leaving was good for both him and the team. Having him would still have been nice, but I think this year’s team is geared for a lot of small ball.