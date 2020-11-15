Results 1 to 20 of 20

Thread: 247 sports gonzaga analysis

  11-15-2020, 09:19 PM
    zag buddy
    247 sports gonzaga analysis

    https://247sports.com/LongFormArticl...Few-154862612/
    Very comprehensive
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


  11-15-2020, 10:56 PM
    MDABE80
    Default

    Good work Zag Buddy! thanks for posting...
  11-16-2020, 01:10 AM
    sittingon50
    Colville, Wa.
    Default

    Thanks buddy. Very good.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
  11-16-2020, 04:30 AM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Just what I thought I saw.

    Gonzaga was significantly better than normal both in lineups that included Timme and Corey Kispert with Petrusev off the court (436 possessions) and in lineups that included Timme and Anton Watson on the court and Petrusev off (137 possessions).
  11-16-2020, 09:53 AM
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    Just what I thought I saw.

    Gonzaga was significantly better than normal both in lineups that included Timme and Corey Kispert with Petrusev off the court (436 possessions) and in lineups that included Timme and Anton Watson on the court and Petrusev off (137 possessions).
    It was hard for Petrusev to shoot and rebound when he was off the court (sarcasm).
    It's not funny.
  11-16-2020, 12:14 PM
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Irving, TX
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    Just what I thought I saw.

    Gonzaga was significantly better than normal both in lineups that included Timme and Corey Kispert with Petrusev off the court (436 possessions) and in lineups that included Timme and Anton Watson on the court and Petrusev off (137 possessions).
    Let's not rag on Filip too much. He was a more complete player at the end of last season. He was no longer a black hole when he got the ball in the low post. Yeah, he had a bit of an attitude, but I remember Corey protected him by stepping between Filip and the referee a few times.

    My favorite memory of Filip will always be from the second half of the WCC Championship game. He received the inbounds pass, and made a beautiful pass to Killian for an uncontested layup. It gives me a smile every time I see it.
  11-16-2020, 12:28 PM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi
    It was hard for Petrusev to shoot and rebound when he was off the court (sarcasm).
    Hopefully they did not include that particular at bat.
  11-16-2020, 12:29 PM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan
    Let's not rag on Filip too much. He was a more complete player at the end of last season. He was no longer a black hole when he got the ball in the low post. Yeah, he had a bit of an attitude, but I remember Corey protected him by stepping between Filip and the referee a few times.

    My favorite memory of Filip will always be from the second half of the WCC Championship game. He received the inbounds pass, and made a beautiful pass to Killian for an uncontested layup. It gives me a smile every time I see it.
    Disagree. Though his play was more than a little effective, he was tough to watch. The grievances, the facial expressions, the general unhappiness. He clearly wanted to be somewhere else, and now he is. Why would he have to rely on a teammate to be protected from a ref. That's NBA krap, not that he'll ever see that.
  11-16-2020, 01:56 PM
    MDABE80
    Default

    POKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev was named second team All-American by USA TODAY and CBS Sports and third team All-American by Sporting News. ... Petrusev was named the 2020 West Coast Conference Player of the Year. The sophomore became the first underclassman to receive the honor since 1981.

    Facial pain/attitude be damned. I'd take him again. He did a superior job for us.
  11-16-2020, 02:22 PM
    Malastein
    San Francisco
    Default

    Filip was good, but Timme is simply better. I think Timme’s pro potential has been unfairly discounted. He’s going to be good because there’s very few guys his size who ooze the effort and love of the game that Timme has. The Zags are better without Petrusev because Timme gets to become the star in the post.
    The place to go for recruiting info
  11-16-2020, 08:00 PM
    Jedster
    Western Washington
    Default

    While I agree it was tough to watch Petrusev's antics at times last year he was an offensive power. Where I think we're worse off is last year when Petrusev came out, we put in Timme. This year when Timme comes out we don't have a player the caliber of Petrusev to come in behind him. While Ballo has tons of potential and plays a different kind of game than Filip, imo we aren't as deep. Ballo will bring things Petrusev didn't, so we'll see how that compares. I do think we'll be tougher on D in the interior, especially with Watson there too. That should help offset some of the loss on the offensive end imo.
  Yesterday, 05:16 AM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80
    POKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev was named second team All-American by USA TODAY and CBS Sports and third team All-American by Sporting News. ... Petrusev was named the 2020 West Coast Conference Player of the Year. The sophomore became the first underclassman to receive the honor since 1981.

    Facial pain/attitude be damned. I'd take him again. He did a superior job for us.
    Doc. I'm having a hard time believing that you -- as much a BB purist as anyone on here -- were not turned off by Petro's antics. Say it ain't so, Doc. Happy TG.
  Yesterday, 11:41 AM
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Irving, TX
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    Doc. I'm having a hard time believing that you -- as much a BB purist as anyone on here -- were not turned off by Petro's antics. Say it ain't so, Doc. Happy TG.
    I have little doubt that Petro's antics turned off most of us, including Abe. With those missteps, Petro handled his business quite well in his two years here. As a freshman, he played little, due to the Rui/Brandon partnership. This past year, in what was expected to be a "transition year", he played a major role in our 31-2 record.

  Yesterday, 02:19 PM
    zag buddy
    Default

    To my mind he made the biggest jump from freshman to sophomore that I've seen.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


  Yesterday, 02:25 PM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zag buddy
    To my mind he made the biggest jump from freshman to sophomore that I've seen.
    Um, more than the Bonus? From 20 mpg bench player to #11 in the NBA draft.
  Yesterday, 06:14 PM
    zag buddy
    Default

    I'm looking at skills improvement. The bones improved definitely but I don.t think more than Pet. He was a very weak player his freshman year.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


  Yesterday, 06:53 PM
    bdmiller7
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    Um, more than the Bonus? From 20 mpg bench player to #11 in the NBA draft.
    Sabonis was a lot better as a freshman than Petrusev.
  Yesterday, 07:11 PM
    zag buddy
    Default

    I don't think Pet. has reached his ceiling yet.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


  Yesterday, 07:17 PM
    Malastein
    San Francisco
    Default

    I wish Petrusev had a chance to lead the Zags in March. Really sad and unfortunate. I’m not sad that he left because I know how good Timme has become. Oddly, I think Petrusev leaving was good for both him and the team. Having him would still have been nice, but I think this year’s team is geared for a lot of small ball.
    The place to go for recruiting info
  Yesterday, 09:34 PM
    MDABE80
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    Doc. I'm having a hard time believing that you -- as much a BB purist as anyone on here -- were not turned off by Petro's antics. Say it ain't so, Doc. Happy TG.
    Jazz, I separated BB prowess from the personality antics ages ago . While I think few would endorse the facial exercises from Filip, I can endorse his excellent play in his 2nd year. He gave us output I never thought he would. All those honors were earned on the court. He did his job. Best wishes.....
