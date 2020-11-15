Thread: 247 sports gonzaga analysis

Originally Posted by TexasZagFan Originally Posted by

Let's not rag on Filip too much. He was a more complete player at the end of last season. He was no longer a black hole when he got the ball in the low post. Yeah, he had a bit of an attitude, but I remember Corey protected him by stepping between Filip and the referee a few times.



My favorite memory of Filip will always be from the second half of the WCC Championship game. He received the inbounds pass, and made a beautiful pass to Killian for an uncontested layup. It gives me a smile every time I see it.