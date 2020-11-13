Women's College Basketball 2020-21 Mid-Major Predictions -- Gonzaga, MAC Race Will Do

Nov 13, 2020As the countdown continues to the start of the 2020-21 women's college basketball season on Nov. 25, ESPN.com's panel of experts is making its predictions. We continue with the mid-majors, where we expect the West Coast Conference's Gonzaga Bulldogs and a three-team race in the Mid-American Conference to dominate. On Thursday, the Ivy League canceled winter sports, including women's basketball, for the 2020-21 season.