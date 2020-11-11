Thread: GONZAGA STUDENT ATHLETES FOLLOW NCAA PROTOCOL PER GONZAGA BULLETIN

-
GONZAGA STUDENT ATHLETES FOLLOW NCAA PROTOCOL PER GONZAGA BULLETIN
Gonzaga student athletes follow NCAA COVID-19 testing protocol
Cole Forsman Nov 11, 2020
Basketball remains the only GU sport to be guaranteed a season at the moment, with both the men's and women's teams receiving tests three times a week.
With help from the NCAA and the Spokane Regional Health District, Gonzaga University has implemented COVID-19 testing protocols for all Division I athletic programs on campus. These procedures have been uniquely created for each sport based on a number of factors that differentiate each sport from one another.
Due to the varying style of competition, the NCAA designed three levels of risk to determine testing protocols: low, medium and high. Categorizing each sport was determined by the degree of physical contact and proximity between athletes during practice and games.
Those that are considered high-risk, such as basketball, rowing and soccer, require athletes to undergo the most testing of any other sport. During the offseason the NCAA recommends polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing on 25-50% of athletes every one to two weeks if face coverings and other precautions are not practiced. Testing frequency increases to three times a week once a season begins.
With all GU fall sports being pushed to spring, the men’s and women’s basketball teams are currently the only high-risk sports on campus that have upcoming competition.
“Right now, basketball [players] are being tested three times per week,” Shannon Strahl, senior associate director of athletics, said. “Since they’re the ones that have imminent competition, we’re obviously testing them more frequently.”
Once an athlete has been notified that they have been selected for a COVID-19 test, they report to the temporary clinic that’s been established in the Herak Club Room. Located on the south side of the McCarthey Athletic Center, athletes enter a sectioned area separated by curtains. Following the test, they leave through a different exit to avoid any unnecessary contact with other athletes entering the clinic.
In the event that a GU athlete tests positive for COVID-19, the process of containing the spread takes effect. Contact tracers begin identifying anyone that is considered at risk of contamination based on close proximity to the athlete, as athletic trainers and the SRHD are also notified of the news. Athletes and others considered at high-risk are to quarantine themselves for 14 days without participating in practice or other team activities.
Because the living arrangements for an athlete vary, maintaining player’s safety outside of their sport has presented a challenge according to Strahl.
As for the other lower-risk athletic programs, they currently follow similar procedures that the university has outlined for the general student body. This includes surveillance PCR tests conducted by the same laboratory GU has partnered with as well as the SRHD. And like students, athletes can expect test results back within 24-48 hours.
However, with the impending arrival of antigen testing, students will only have to wait minutes for their results.
“As soon as we, Gonzaga University, receive the equipment and training, we will be moving to the antigen testing,” Athletic Director Mike Roth said. “We’ll be able to get results back in 15 minutes.”
Once approved, athletic trainers themselves will be trained to conduct the tests on athletes both on campus as well as during traveling periods. This will ensure that all NCAA and SRHD testing regulations are followed accordingly while a team is outside of Spokane.
The target date to implement the new tests is before the men’s and women’s basketball teams begin their seasons in late November.
Until then, Roth and Strahl both expressed pride in the overall testing process the university and SRHD has designed for athletes and students.
“I feel really good about what we as a university are doing with our testing protocols for all of our students,” Roth said. “We’re making sure our student-athletes are being treated the same as our general student population.”
Strahl understood that while the constant tests might be tedious for athletes, the feeling of relief from negative results is reassuring for everyone.
“It’s definitely there to keep themselves and others safe while they’re trying to get ready to compete,” she said. “When we see negative after negative, it’s reassuring to them that they’re doing a good job.”
What the Ivy League canceling its seasons means for college basketball, other sports
Nov 13, 2020 MYRON MEDCALF, ESPN
In an unfortunate echo of March, the Ivy League on Thursday became the first Division I league to cancel its men's and women's basketball seasons, announcing that it would not play any winter sports in 2020-21 and would delay a decision on spring sports until at least the start of March, 2021.
Will the Ivy's decision prompt other leagues and schools to consider canceling winter sports? What are the specific implications for college basketball, most notably the multibillion dollar revenue-generator that is the NCAA tournament? What issues are schools and conferences grappling with as they attempt to return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic? ESPN's team of college reporters addressed the latest on those fronts:
How much impact do you expect the Ivy League's decision to cancel the 2020-21 college basketball season to have on other Division I conferences?
I don't think this will be the first domino like it was back in March for conference tournaments. The Ivy League already was a step ahead of most conferences for this season, as it had already canceled nonconference games. Also, because the Ivy doesn't generally offer special exceptions to student-athletes, it was unlikely to bring student-athletes back on campus when the general population is learning remotely. Four of the eight schools in the league were operating on a remote basis in the fall, so those students likely weren't going to return until at least the spring semester -- and that's if the spring doesn't go remote as well.
Could another league follow suit? Perhaps. The most likely candidate would be the Patriot League, which has already canceled nonconference games and is generally in lockstep with the Ivy League on major decisions. But I don't see men's and women's basketball shutting down wholesale, Power 5 or non-Power 5, the way it did in March. -- Jeff Borzello
I'm not convinced there will be a mass exodus at this point, but men's and women's college basketball programs are wrestling with critical questions about the upcoming season. Can they afford to follow the protocols with testing and contact tracing? Officials at Saint Mary's of the WCC said they expect to spend $400,000 this year on testing for athletes. For most non-Power 5 leagues, the main source of pre-NCAA tournament revenue depends on the ability to hold games. Without fans or with limited crowds, those numbers are compromised. If schools can't arrange buy games, and especially if the Power 5 schools shift toward limited nonconference schedules, how much will college basketball cost those schools this season?
"I definitely think there will be a nonconference season," said one high-profile coach, while one non-Power 5 coach told ESPN he believes it's "impossible" for his league to play this season. The coaches with the most confidence about the upcoming season play in leagues where schools can create their own versions of a bubble with practice facilities, private dorms on campus, short walks between buildings and charter flights. The men's basketball practice facility at the University of Kentucky is next to the dorm for Kentucky basketball, where a chef prepares meals for players. But that's not the situation for everyone. Then again, the possible payout from the NCAA tournament is also the biggest motivator for those schools to keep going. -- Myron Medcalf
There's a very high level of concern and it's only growing as cases continue to increase around the country. There's very little confidence a full season of 27 or 28 games is going to be played. In talking to coaches around the country, I would place the average over/under around 16-18 games. Much of that simply has to do with the 14-day quarantine guidelines put in place and the lack of separation between different position groups. In football, you can have several positive tests and still play a game, or if there's a 14-day quarantine put in place for the entire team, you might miss only two games. Basketball is a completely different story. There are only 13 players on a team and they all practice together. There's no separating offense and defense or guards and forwards for an entire practice. And 14 days means at least four games. If a team has two cases of COVID-19 over the course of an entire season, that's at least eight games gone. -- Jeff Borzello
On Wednesday, UConn coach Geno Auriemma expressed confidence that the women's basketball season will start on time in two weeks. But he also referenced college football, which is going through a spate of coronavirus-related cancellations, to suggest his current confidence means little. "Let's put it this way: I'm as confident as college football was when they started their season," Auriemma said. "Why? Because everything is OK right now. Will everything be OK two months from now? I don't know. But I'm confident that we're going to be able to do what we need to do, and so far we've done everything that we've been asked to do.
Men's and women's basketball were among the winter sports the Ivy League opted to pull the plug on due to coronavirus pandemic concerns. Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire
"We're going to do what we need to do to make it work. Until when? Until we realize that, you know what, it's not in our best interests -- the players' best interests specifically -- to move on." -- Graham Hays
Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, whose Lady Bears won the 2019 NCAA title, said her players "understand that there are no guarantees for tomorrow." She tells them to focus on what they can control.
"We're focused on basketball, but they're human. You just have a, I don't know if 'nervousness' is the word to use, but it's just the unknown," she said.
"[COVID-19] is here to stay, and we can do all the things we're supposed to do, and as you're seeing across the country, it's going to happen. What I'm gathering is administrators across the country, and even the NCAA, they just want you to, by golly, get those games in. It's not about wins and losses. Well, how do you tell Kim Mulkey it's not about wins and losses? But I understand the situation we're in with COVID, and I'm going to have to figure out how to survive and live and help our team get better, regardless of the score of ballgames." -- Mechelle Voepel
