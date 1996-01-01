Offer extended to AJ Casey, 6'8" 180 PF from Chicago:

247 Sports Composite Ranking: #6 PF, #20 overall. They list him as having offers from DePaul, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Nebraska, Purdue, Tulane. Also interested in Kansas, Wisconsin.