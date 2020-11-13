2020-21 Player Preview: Jenn Wirth

By Keith Ybanez @slipperykyNov 13, 2020, 7:43am PSTIf preseason recognition and the eye test are reliable indicators of whats to come, Jenn Wirth is about to have a very big season for Gonzaga.Wirth has been a reliable contributor since her freshman season when she played 18 minutes per game, but the 63 forward thrived last season in her first year as a full-time starter. She was Gonzagas top rebounder, with 40 more total rebounds than the next closest player (Jill Townsend), top shot blocker (27just edging out her twin and Melody Kempton who each had 23), while also scoring the second most points overall (336) during the season behind Townsend.Clearly, Wirth was a vital piece for the most successful team in program history (lack of a NCAA tournament notwithstanding). In news that should thrill fans and concern the rest of the WCC, Wirth appears to have expanded her offensive repertoire if her performance in Tuesday nights brief scrimmage during Numerica Fan Fest is anything to go by.A career 3-12 shooter from the three-point line, its probably unrealistic to expect Wirth to transform into the inside-out threat that Jill Barta was in her final year at Gonzaga. But by adding a pick-and-pop element to her game, Wirth will open up the floor dramatically for her teammates and make the Zags increasingly more difficult to defend.We know she already has a special connection with LeeAnne, as the two complement each other perfectly, and fellow senior Jill Townsend whom she has played with for the last three years. What will be exciting to see is the chemistry she builds with the Truong twins as their roles expand and they assume greater control of the offense. Their style of play should create lots of scoring opportunities for Wirth, and the Gonzaga offense should be extremely fun to watch.Wirth has always been a mature and steady player, and we can expect her to continue to be a strong leader on a team that has a lot of seniors (six totalnot including Abby OConnor who is redshirting). With one last chance to make a deep tournament run, and the depth and talent on the roster to make it happen, this should be a memorable season for Wirth and the Zags.