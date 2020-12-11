Zags Ink Four-Star Recruit Bree Salenbien

Salenbien is Gonzagas highest-rated recruit in historyWomen's Basketball11/12/2020 6:12:00 PMSPOKANE, Wash.  Gonzaga women's basketball head coach Lisa Fortier announced the signing of Bree Salenbien to a National Letter of Intent for the 2021-22 season Friday. Salenbien is the fourth and final Zag to be announced as part of the incoming class for the 2021-22 season.Salenbein, a four-star recruit that is ranked the seventh-best guard in the nation and 44th-ranked player in her class by ESPN, is the highest recruit to sign with the Bulldogs in history. Currently, she is the second-highest ranked recruit from the state of Michigan for the class of 2021. The Adrian, Mich., native will join the Zags as a freshman in 2021.The AP Division IV Player of the Year each of the last three seasons, Salenbein led Lenawee Christian to back-to-back Division IV state championships in 2018 and 2019. She was also selected as the Class D Player of the Year in 2018 and was selected USA Today Second Team Michigan in 2019. Last season, Salenbien averaged 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.1 assist, 3.3 blocks and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 80 percent from the charity stripe."I chose Gonzaga because of the culture the amazing coach staff has created, the tradition of winning, and the exciting game day atmosphere the community and the fans generate," Salenbien said.Coach Fortier on Salenbien: Bree is a phenomenal shooter and passer. She is extremely smooth and comfortable anywhere she is on the floor. She has the ability to post up players smaller than her, make full court passes, defend the best player on the other team, you name it. Bree has a very high basketball IQ and seems to know exactly what the team needs when they need it. Welcome to the Zag Family, Bree!"We are really happy with the 2021 class we have signed," Fortier said. "They are going to be an important part of the future of our program. They are high-character people, who have so many strengths on the basketball court. They are the type of players who will continue to work to improve and are willing to do what is best for their team. These ladies are proven winners, and they embody what it means to be a ZAG. Zag Nation is going to love cheering for this class!"