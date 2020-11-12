-
Another Way to Support Your Lady Zags - Kennel Cutouts
Here is another way to support your lady zags and help fill the Kennel:
Join the Zags in The Kennel all season long by purchasing your very own fan cutout! Submit your favorite photo of yourself, a friend, or your pet rocking Zag gear to be a part of game day this season.
2020-21 Gonzaga Mens and Womens Basketball is going to be a unique season we all remember. It wont be the same without our fans in the stands cheering the Zags on to victory. Make your presence known a different way this season. Zag fans are invited to join us in The Kennel all season long by purchasing their very own fan cutout! Submit your favorite photo of yourself, a friend, or your pet rocking Zag gear to be a part of game day this season. You may submit as many fan cutouts as you would like.
All proceeds from fan cutouts will go to support Gonzaga Athletics as we continue to support our student-athletes.
- A Gonzaga student pricing option is available with the discount code sent via zagmail.
- Purchasing a cutout is the best way to show off your Zag spirit this season!
- Should the season be altered due to COVID-19, fans will be contacted regarding their fan cutouts.
Link: https://gozags.com/sports/2020/11/12...l-cutouts.aspx
