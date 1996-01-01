Thread: OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, SOUTH CAROLINA 3 STRAIGHT DAYS OF GAMES PREVIEW

-
OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, SOUTH CAROLINA 3 STRAIGHT DAYS OF GAMES PREVIEW
First up Oklahoma here are their top players from last year still on the roster:
#30 Robertson (5'7") averaged 19.1 points per game, made 131- 3 pointers last year (wow thats a lot). Compare to our Katie Campbell who in her best year made 63- 3pointers. Most would say #30 best 3 point shooter in the country last year. Shoots high percentage on FG and 3s.
#25 Williams (6'0") averaged 16.1 points per game, and 7.3 rebounds.
#22 LLanusa (6'0"") averaged 15.4 points per game and 4.6 rebounds.
#12 Gregory (6'0") Averaged 11.3 points per game and 4.3 rebounds. Made 43- of her 3 point attempts last year.
#3 Simpson (6'1") Averaged 6.9 rebounds per game.
As you can see this is a high scoring team and their goal is to just plain outscore you. If you leave #30 Robertson open on the 3 point line, she will light you up like 4th of July.
#30 Robertson has already scored over 1,000 points in just 2 seasons.
Of these first 3 teams we play all have players named on awards watch list, can you name the players from these 3 teams? One team has a player that was named as a preseason All American pick also. All teams have players that were named as preseason picks first team in their conferences. Big match-ups every game.
Which team has the best endurance and will power? Three games in 3 days, trainers will have their hands full.
