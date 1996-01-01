-
OT - Keeping Up With NCAA D-1 Women's Hoops Information.
For fans of collegiate, women's hoops:
1. Cal State Northridge will not compete in women's basketball during the 2020-21 season after six players elected not to participate due to coronavirus-related concerns and a seventh was unable to enter the country due to travel restrictions, the school announced Thursday. That left the Big West program with only six available players.
Link: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...deplete-roster
2.The Ivy League canceled winter sports for the 2020-21 season, the conference announced Thursday. The conference also postponed spring sports until at least the end of February and won't conduct competition for fall sports during the spring semester. On Thursday, it became the first league to cancel winter sports -- including men's and women's basketball. Other sports affected include wrestling, indoor track and field, swimming and fencing.
Link: https://www.espn.com/college-sports/...ay-sources-say
3. Kentucky women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell has retired after 13 seasons with the Wildcats, athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced Thursday. Mitchell, with a record of 303-133 at Kentucky, is the winningest coach in the program's history. Mitchell had surgery over the summer for blood on the brain, which happened after he fell while on vacation and suffered a concussion.
Link: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...years-303-wins
4. AP Pre-Season All-America Wbb Team: Rhyne Howard is rewriting the record books at Kentucky and she is only a junior. Now the Wildcats star is the first player from the school to be honored as a preseason All-American by The Associated Press. Howard was a unanimous choice by the 30-member national media panel on the team released Thursday. She was joined on the five-player team by sophomore Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, who was also a unanimous pick. Seniors Dana Evans of Louisville, Aari McDonald of Arizona and Michaela Onyenwere of UCLA round out the squad. Two out of Five are from the Pac-12.
Link: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...asketball-team
ZagDad
