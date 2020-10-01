Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Ouch. Ivy out

  Today, 03:45 PM
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Default Ouch. Ivy out

    https://www.elevenwarriors.com/colle...ue-to-covid-19
  Today, 03:51 PM
    Mr Vulture
    Default

    That's crazy. If anything can be learned from football this year is that you are better off playing and if cancellations/postponements happen, so be it. I don't see how players are any safer not playing than they would be by playing. It's a disconnect to me as they will still be living in the same environment as everyone else is.
  Today, 03:56 PM
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Assume the ivy is looking at all distant learning after thanksgiving. Just a guess. They march to their own drummer. Billion dollar endowments enable independent thinking.

    https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/18/coro....activity.Mail
  Today, 04:03 PM
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Default

    I’m

    Officially

    Worried.
  Today, 04:04 PM
    Malastein
    Default

    https://directorsblog.nih.gov/2020/1...lege-athletes/
    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture View Post
    That's crazy. If anything can be learned from football this year is that you are better off playing and if cancellations/postponements happen, so be it. I don't see how players are any safer not playing than they would be by playing. It's a disconnect to me as they will still be living in the same environment as everyone else is.
    Except of course for those who get Covid and then have long term lung or heart damage.
  Today, 04:05 PM
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    I’m

    Officially

    Worried.
    Next domino would be Patriot league.
  Today, 04:06 PM
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture View Post
    That's crazy. If anything can be learned from football this year is that you are better off playing and if cancellations/postponements happen, so be it. I don't see how players are any safer not playing than they would be by playing. It's a disconnect to me as they will still be living in the same environment as everyone else is.
    Less about player safety and more about player spreading and older coaches safety.
    Plus basketball being an indoor sport is worse..
    Not a good sign. The Ivy League was the albatross earlier.
  Today, 04:07 PM
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Less about player safety and more about player spreading and older coaches safety.
    Plus basketball being an indoor sport is worse..
    Not a good sign. The Ivy League was the albatross earlier.
    Albatross? I think they’d say exemplar.
  Today, 04:10 PM
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Albatross? I think they’d say exemplar.
    Both work. I just feel an impending doom lurking.
