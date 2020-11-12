Baseball Signs 12 to NLIs

Coming out of Tucson's Salpointe Catholic, McGee has extensive experience as both a talented hitter and pitcher. His junior year in 2019, the righty was named Kino Region Offensive Player of Year as well as First Team 4A all-Arizona while leading the Lancers to a 2019 4A State Championship, batting for an average of .571 to go with an .800 OBP. His sophomore year, he earned five saves as a pitcher while touching the lower 90s with his fastball.A member of the Salpointe National Honors Society, McGee averaged a 3.79 GPA in high school. Intending to study sports management at GU, he said "the education I will receive is unbeatable and the opportunities to come were hard to turn down.""Cade comes to the Zags as an elite two-way player and will impact our program in many ways. Cade is a very elite defensive corner infielder who will also bring some good thump to our lineup. When Cade is not making plays on defense for us, we will look for him to bring an elite arsenal of shutdown stuff on the mound in the back end of our bullpen.McCallum didn't take the traditional path many college baseball players make, but it's the sport the Sydney, Australia native has played since he was five. Primarily a first baseman and a pitcher, he represented New South Wales and Australia on the U15 and U18 levels, as well as captaining on the international level.One of the top ten run scorers in Oak Hill's league in Cricket, McCallum also represented New South Wales and was a part of the Sydney Swans Academy for Australian football."We are excited to have one of the top Australian pitchers coming to Gonzaga! Liam is the definition of a 'Bulldog' on the mound and a very polished LHP. Liam will also compete to add depth at 1B and add another quality bat to our lineup as a possible two-way player for the Zags in 2022"His last two seasons for Quartz Hill, Reddemann tossed 72 innings for 102 strikeouts with ERA of 2.40, the last of which ended with all-league honors. The hard-throwing lefty regularly delivers fastballs in the mid-80s and is set to join the Zags next fall.Reddemann plans to study engineering at GU, and sports a GPA above 4.0, saying he chose Gonzaga because "they have a great baseball program" and "a great academic school"."Ryan is a standout competitor who has thrown a lot of big innings down on the California tournament circuit. We think he brings an important dynamic to our pitching staff as a LHP with some funk. Ryan is an outstanding student, who we think will be a great representation of what a Zag student-athlete is."Ranked among the top 500 2021 prospects nationally, the 5'11 outfielder has displayed significant growth in his hitting and all-around game. During his sophomore year, Johnstone batted .342 for average, and was named Offensive Player of the Year. During his COVID-shortened junior season, he led the Wildcats with a .524 average, 1.147 OPS and 11 hits in only six games.In January, he won the Perfect Game MLK West tournament in January 2020 with CCB Elite, batting .381 with 8 RBI's and 5 SB in 7 games to go with an All-Tournament Team nod."Logan is a very skilled OF with great instincts for the game. He brings a very complete game to Gonzaga in 2022 and will look to make an immediate impact to our lineup."Hitting for a .337 average over his high school career with a .464 OBP, Canton was named First-Team All-League his sophomore year with a team-high 23 runs. A three-sport star at South Kitsap High, he also earned All-League honors in football and golf.The 5'11" center fielder has a 3.88 GPA and is an undecided major interested in studying business or aviation. He is one of three 2021 players from the West Sound area to commit to GU — the other two being Bainbridge's Kai Francis and Nathan DeSchryver."We look to Sam to be a great addition to our outfield group. We think he will remind fans of former Zag Sam Brown. We had multiple coaches describe Sam as being 'tough and competitive' to us, just what we are looking for in players in our program. Sam is another standout player on the gridiron as well, and we look forward to seeing him specialize in just being a baseball player."A two-sport star in baseball and basketball at Idaho Falls, Sorenson led the Tigers to a 4A state championship in his sophomore year, ultimately making the all-tournament team. But he played a critical role all over the field as a skilled utility piece for multiple state-contending teams in his No. 1 sport.With the American Legion Idaho Falls Bandits during their 2019 championship run, Sorenson played a big utility role, playing 8 defensive positions — all but catcher — while hitting .399 with a 1.183 OPS.The 6'4" outfielder carries a 4.0 GPA and is intent on studying mechanical engineering at GU."Jaxon is a very exciting left-handed hitter from Idaho Falls, who has had a lot of individual and team success up to this point, but we think he is just scratching the surface of his future potential. He was an integral part of the 2019 Legion World Series champions, so he's had a taste of winning games on the national stage. We look forward to seeing him in a Zags uniform soon!"Pitching and playing first base for Bainbridge has shown Francis' versatility. Last spring, the 6'3 righty hit .379 and earned an All-Metro League nod at first. But with an easy, athletic delivery and an increasing command, his pitching is most intriguing. Named as one of the top 20 high school pitchers in Washington by Scorebook Live, Francis is also teammates with fellow 2021 GU commit Nathan DeSchryver.Francis carries a 3.82 GPA, and will join the Zags in fall of 2021."Kai is very good strike thrower, who pitches in the 88-91 range. We think he fits the profile of a lot of former Zags pitchers who have had a lot of success in our program. We believe he fits the mold of what we look for in our future student-athletes on the field, in the classroom and in the community."The Wisconsin-born switch-hitting shortstop is set to join Gonzaga by way of NJCAA Wabash Valley College with two years of eligibility remaining.Pinales displays plenty of the run/throw/defend side of the game, but his hitting has improved significantly over the last two seasons. His freshman year at Wabash, Pinales batted .362, making first team All-Conference. His pandemic-shortened sophomore year, he batted .492 and was named an NJCAA All-American."Savier is another very accomplished junior college product hailing from another national elite program in Wabash Valley Junior College. Savier is an elite defensive infielder who brings a very strong complete skillset to our defense. Savi is a program-changing athlete that will immediately impact our program in 2022."The Zags bring on yet another 2021 Seattle-area righty in Solomon, a two-sport football/baseball star for Inglemoor High. Last spring, the 6'0 right hander earned First Team All-Kingco Honors with an ERA of 1.12, leading the league in K's (62) and second in wins with 6. His junior season had no games played due to COVID.Solomon's grandfather was a pitcher for University of Washington and his father played third base at Washington State.A cumulative 3.95 GPA student, Solomon is leaning towards studying computer science or business at GU."Kolby is another exciting RHP that we look forward to having in our program. Kolby is a very polished strike thrower, and has a plus breaking ball that we think will help allow him to pitch early in his career. We love the fact that he was also a standout quarterback in high school, and believe the ability to just focus on pitching in college will help him take his game to an even higher level."A 6'2 righty with a blistering fastball that tops out at 94, Nathan DeSchryver is ranked among the top 100 2021 players in Washington by MaxPreps. He also played outfield for a Bainbridge team that includes 5 D-I commits (including fellow Zag Kai Francis).DeSchryver carries a 3.7 GPA, all while completing his AA degree in high school via running start at Olympic College."We are very excited to welcome Nate to campus next fall. He was our first commit in this 2021 class, and he hass continued to impress over the last 2.5 years. We envision him to be in the mid 90's in his time at Gonzaga and have a chance to be an impact arm early in his career."Originally committed to Wichita State University, Cohens was the No. 1 ranked shortstop in Kansas and No. 3 overall prospect in the state in high school, according to Perfect Game.The 5'11 shortstop spent his freshman year at Johnson County CC in Overland, Kansas, most recently playing in 11 games while batting .500 in the COVID-shortened season last spring.After the season's cancellation, he was named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second-Team with a grade point average between 3.80-3.99."Isaiah comes to us from an elite junior college program via Johnson County Community College. Isaiah possesses a very advanced defensive skill set that will impact our middle infield defense in 2022, as well projects to be a top of the order contributor with very good speed that can change the game on both offense and defense."Ranked among one of the top 500 players in the country by Perfect Game, Johnsen batted .506 his sophomore year in 2019 for Cedar Hills en route to a 6A State Championship. With the high school spring season cancelled his junior year, the 6'3 catcher was named to the PG WWBA All-Tournament team after batting .314 with 10 runs and 9 RBIs in only 14 games. He is set to join the Zags in fall of 2021."Ty is a standout catcher from Utah who came onto our radar late in the summer. We think he's got a chance to be a standout both offensively and as a defender. He's shown flashes of being very high-end in both areas."