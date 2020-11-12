Thread: Gonzaga WBB: Zags Sign Calli Stokes to National Letter of Intent

WBB: Zags Sign Calli Stokes to National Letter of Intent
Stokes 6’0 guard/forward out of Redondo Beach, Calif.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga women's basketball head coach Lisa Fortier announced the signing of Calli Stokes to a National Letter of Intent for the 2021-22 season Thursday. Stokes will join the Zags as a freshman in the fall of 2021.
Calli Stokes
6'0 | Guard/Forward | Redondo Beach, Calif. | Redondo Union High School
Stokes is one of the top guard/forward combos in Southern California, and according to MaxPreps, she is currently ranked 76th among all women's basketball recruits in California. Despite being injured most of her junior campaign, the Redondo Beach, Calif., native was also selected as one of the top 50 players in Southern California by Scorebook Live.
Stokes will provide plenty of depth for the Zags at both the guard and forward positions, and her ability to shoot from three with strong ball-handling skills will spread defenses and open up scoring lanes for the Bulldogs.
"I chose Gonzaga because of the family-like atmosphere and the amazing coaching staff," Stokes said. "From my visit on campus and talking with the players and coaches, I knew that Gonzaga is where I wanted to spend my next four years."
Coach Fortier on Stokes: "Calli is a great athlete and plays as hard as anyone I have seen. She is extremely impressive from the midrange, and can get her shot off against anyone. She is a player who really puts in the time and is continuing to improve. Calli also adds to our versatility with her ability to score around the basket and from the perimeter. I am confident that her strength will allow her to guard any player on the floor. She already has a 'Zag Mentality', and we are very excited to welcome her.
Gonzaga Article Link