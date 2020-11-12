Thread: Gonzaga WBB: Zags Sign Calli Stokes to National Letter of Intent

WBB: Zags Sign Calli Stokes to National Letter of Intent

Stokes is one of the top guard/forward combos in Southern California, and according to MaxPreps, she is currently ranked 76th among all women's basketball recruits in California. Despite being injured most of her junior campaign, the Redondo Beach, Calif., native was also selected as one of the top 50 players in Southern California by Scorebook Live.Stokes will provide plenty of depth for the Zags at both the guard and forward positions, and her ability to shoot from three with strong ball-handling skills will spread defenses and open up scoring lanes for the Bulldogs.