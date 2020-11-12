Thread: Gonzaga Ranked No. 2 in Preseason USA TODAY/Coaches Poll

-
Gonzaga Ranked No. 2 in Preseason USA TODAY/Coaches Poll
Zags receive best preseason ranking in coaches poll in program history
SPOKANE, Wash. The Gonzaga men's basketball team was ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY Coaches' preseason poll Thursday. It's the best-ever preseason ranking in the poll for the Zags.
https://gozags.com/news/2020/11/12/m...EKnGmss47AiCew
-
The Zags should use this as motivation!
