Thread: Gonzaga Ranked No. 2 in Preseason USA TODAY/Coaches Poll

    Default Gonzaga Ranked No. 2 in Preseason USA TODAY/Coaches Poll

    Zags receive best preseason ranking in coaches poll in program history

    SPOKANE, Wash.  The Gonzaga men's basketball team was ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY Coaches' preseason poll Thursday. It's the best-ever preseason ranking in the poll for the Zags.

    The Zags should use this as motivation!
