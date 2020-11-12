Zags Announce Signing of Payton Muma to National Letter of Intent

Muma ranked second among all players in Colorado for 2021 classSPOKANE, Wash.  Gonzaga women's basketball head coach Lisa Fortier announced the signing of point guard Payton Muma to a National Letter of Intent Thursday. Muma, a 5-foot-8 point guard, will join the Zags as a freshman in the fall of 2021.Payton Muma5'8 | Guard | Highlands Ranch, Colo. | Highlands Ranch High SchoolMuma had a stellar junior season with Highlands Ranch, leading the Falcons to a 21-6 overall record and a trip to the Final Four of the state tournament for the second-straight season.The Highlands Ranch, Colo., native is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Colorado for the class of 2021 by Prep Girl Hoops."It has always been my dream to play Division I basketball for an elite program," Muma said. "I was so happy when l received an offer to GU! After meeting the coaches and players, and visiting the campus, l knew in my heart Gonzaga was the perfect choice!"Coach Fortier on Muma: Payton is a shifty guard who can fill it up from the three-point line. She has great ball skills and will add to the depth of our backcourt. We have had great point guard success in our program, and Payton will be able to carry on that tradition. She has a balance between fierce competitor on the court and laid-back personality off the court, and has a winners mentality. We are so happy to call Payton a Zag!