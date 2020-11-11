Thread: Zags Ink Esther Little out of England

Zags Ink Esther Little out of England

Little adds a wealth of international playing experience to Zags’ rosterWomen's Basketball11/11/2020SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga head women's basketball coach Lisa Fortier announced the signing of Esther Little out of Ipswich, England to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday. Little will join the Zags as a freshman in the fall of 2021.6'2 | Guard/Forward | Ipswich, England | Ipswich Basketball ClubLittle will bring a wealth of international playing experience to the Zags roster. The Ipswich, England native has been a national team member at every age group in England, and she has logged more than 50 games of international play to date.For the past two seasons, Little has played at the senior women's level in England. She won the U16 and senior women's National Cups with Ipswich, along with several divisional titles in the National Basketball League. Little set a new British record in rebounds at an individual tournament after averaging 12.1 per game in Skopje, Macedonia, and in 2018 she was named the Women's Elite Academy Basketball League Player of the Week after scoring 11 points and hauling in 19 rebounds in a 49-46 victory for Copleston. Last season, Little averaged 15.5 points, 19.5 rebounds, and 6.8 asts."I chose Gonzaga because of the connections I formed with the coaches throughout my recruitment process, with them being so patient and understanding," Little said. "They cared about me and my family more than my basketball, which is the most important thing for me being so far away from home—to have a sense of family. The second I stepped on campus, I felt welcomed within the family atmosphere around the team. I am excited to be a Zag, and I can't wait to get out there!"Coach Fortier on Little: "We are so excited to finally get Esther signed! We have been recruiting her for a long time and cannot wait to actually get to coach her. She is a very versatile player. Her length and understanding of the game have enabled her to really excel as both a defender and rebounder. She has played every position on the floor at one time or another and can fill in in any capacity that we need. She has a lot of National team experience and is very mature. Welcome to the family Esther!