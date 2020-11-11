Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Lady Zags Ink Esther Little out of England

    Lady Zags Ink Esther Little out of England

    Zags Ink Esther Little out of England

    Little adds a wealth of international playing experience to Zags roster

    SPOKANE, Wash.  Gonzaga head women's basketball coach Lisa Fortier announced the signing of Esther Little out of Ipswich, England to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday. Little will join the Zags as a freshman in the fall of 2021.

    Esther Little
    6'2 | Guard/Forward | Ipswich, England | Ipswich Basketball Club

    Little will bring a wealth of international playing experience to the Zags roster. The Ipswich, England native has been a national team member at every age group in England, and she has logged more than 50 games of international play to date.

    For the past two seasons, Little has played at the senior women's level in England. She won the U16 and senior women's National Cups with Ipswich, along with several divisional titles in the National Basketball League. Little set a new British record in rebounds at an individual tournament after averaging 12.1 per game in Skopje, Macedonia, and in 2018 she was named the Women's Elite Academy Basketball League Player of the Week after scoring 11 points and hauling in 19 rebounds in a 49-46 victory for Copleston. Last season, Little averaged 15.5 points, 19.5 rebounds, and 6.8 asts.

    "I chose Gonzaga because of the connections I formed with the coaches throughout my recruitment process, with them being so patient and understanding," Little said. "They cared about me and my family more than my basketball, which is the most important thing for me being so far away from hometo have a sense of family. The second I stepped on campus, I felt welcomed within the family atmosphere around the team. I am excited to be a Zag, and I can't wait to get out there!"

    Coach Fortier on Little: "We are so excited to finally get Esther signed! We have been recruiting her for a long time and cannot wait to actually get to coach her. She is a very versatile player. Her length and understanding of the game have enabled her to really excel as both a defender and rebounder. She has played every position on the floor at one time or another and can fill in in any capacity that we need. She has a lot of National team experience and is very mature. Welcome to the family Esther!"

    Gonzaga Article Link
    Default

    Darn Terp, You got to it first.

    I will move my comments over here.

    Welcome to the Zag Family Esther. Can't wait to see you in the Kennel next fall.

    For those Zag fans who have not familiarized themselves with EL, take a look at her stat lines for the first 3 games this year:

    Game 1: https://twitter.com/NBLengland/statu...49527771459586
    Game 2: https://twitter.com/HoopsfixWomen/st...37120487170053
    Game 3: https://twitter.com/BblFix/status/13...617281/photo/1

    No idea why the links don't work here, as they work on the other post. I am working on it. O'k, I think the links are working now. Let me know if you can't access them.

    From CLF's twitter page on EL:

    "Signing Day Part 1! @estherroselittle is the only signee we got to have on an official before everything got shut down, but it was a blast! Long long long! And this one can rebound, get to the rim, defend and shoot. Zag Nation, help me welcome Esther to the family!"
    From EL's twitter page: https://twitter.com/estherrose2001

    been waiting for this day for a long time.. I’M OFFICIALLY A ZAG✍��!!! there’s no better place to call my new home & i can’t wait to get out there❤️�� #skozags ��
    We got a good one coming over the pond to ZagVille. Looks like she has put on some muscle since last year's highlights.

    Let's get the rest of our verbal commits signed this week. Bree, we are looking at you.

    ZagDad
