Thread: Lady Zags Ink Esther Little out of England

Zags Ink Esther Little out of England

Little will bring a wealth of international playing experience to the Zags roster. The Ipswich, England native has been a national team member at every age group in England, and she has logged more than 50 games of international play to date.For the past two seasons, Little has played at the senior women's level in England. She won the U16 and senior women's National Cups with Ipswich, along with several divisional titles in the National Basketball League. Little set a new British record in rebounds at an individual tournament after averaging 12.1 per game in Skopje, Macedonia, and in 2018 she was named the Women's Elite Academy Basketball League Player of the Week after scoring 11 points and hauling in 19 rebounds in a 49-46 victory for Copleston. Last season, Little averaged 15.5 points, 19.5 rebounds, and 6.8 asts.