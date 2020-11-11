Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Signing Day Today

    I believe today was the opening of early signing day for basketball. Any word if this is accurate and whether our two kids signed today?
    https://gozags.com/news/2020/11/11/m...gning-day.aspx

    "Kaden is going to remind people a lot of Brandon Clarke," said Few. "He's a little bit bigger than Brandon, but he runs the floor and plays above the rim much like Brandon did. We're just scratching the surface right now with his ability. He's been so excited to be a Zag. He's been loyal throughout the whole process. It's going to be great to get him here, and have our staff get our hands on him development wise, because he has a big big future."

    "Ben is a super-skilled forward, that's a coach's kid," Few said. "He's been a guard his whole life, and now he's grown to 6-10. He is going to be a great face-up player for us at the forward spot. He grew up rooting for the Zags, and it's awesome to have someone that wants to be a part of this so badly."

