Thread: Top 100 And 1 college basketball players

    Default Top 100 And 1 college basketball players

    https://twitter.com/search?q=Zags%20...rc=typed_query

    By Kyle Boone, Matt Norlander, Gary Parrish & David Cobb

    Matt Norlander
    @MattNorlander
    ·
    Here it is, one of most enjoyable pieces of preseason content we do every year: @CBSSports annual list of the top 101 players in college basketball.

    Baylor and Gonzaga lead the list with four players apiece.
    9. Corey Kispert, Gonzaga: The Zags' Kispert is the leading returning scorer from a Gonzaga team that finished 31-2 last season and was on the verge of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 6-7 forward averaged 13.9 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc and 81.0% from the free-throw line. His withdrawal from the 2020 NBA Draft allowed the Zags to be No. 1 in the preseason Top 25 And 1. -- GP
    20. Drew Timme, Gonzaga: With Filip Petrusev gone, Timme is in line to post monster numbers for Gonzaga as a sophomore. He played mostly off the bench last season and hit a stunning 61.8% of his shots while collecting 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game in just 20.5 minutes per game. But he's also a proficient passer who can handle the basketball. -- DC
    64. Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga: The 6-5 redshirt junior is one of the best all-around guards in the country who defends, rebounds, distributes and is improving as a 3-point shooter. -- DC
    75. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga: You like versatile? How's this for versatile: Jalen Suggs is a five-star guard prospect who was also recruited as a quarterback out of Minneapolis. He picked hoops, and now he's the most highly-touted recruit Gonzaga's signed in its program's history. The Zags have several returning pieces but he'll get a chance to flash some special stuff because of how gifted he is as a combo guard. -- KB
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    My personal opinion:

    1. Love Timme but think he might be overrated as a top 20 player in the nation at this point. I feel like he's somewhere in the 50-75 range. Hope I'm wrong. He's got impressive skills, a great motor, toughness, and an amazing attitude.

    2. The #9 player on this list and 1st team All American honors are very impressive for Corey Kispert, but I don't think he will necessarily earn that by the end of the season if he can't create shots and score for himself more frequently.

    3. Joel Ayayi has all the makings of a team leader and top scorer for the Zags, all he needs is to add more consistency. He had great games and then would disappear often, but his rebounding was usually elite game in and game out.

    4. By seasons' end, I think Anton Watson will be at least top 30 on this list. I feel like his injury last year has made him one of the most underrated players in the country coming into this season. If he's healthy, watch out.
    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.
    -Zach Norvell Jr.
    Smile Congrats to Colbey, too. Deserved.

    57. Colbey Ross



    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...020-21-season/



    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
