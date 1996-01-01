Thread: Top 100 And 1 college basketball players

The Zags' Kispert is the leading returning scorer from a Gonzaga team that finished 31-2 last season and was on the verge of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 6-7 forward averaged 13.9 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc and 81.0% from the free-throw line. His withdrawal from the 2020 NBA Draft allowed the Zags to be No. 1 in the preseason Top 25 And 1. -- GP