Thread: Top 100 And 1 college basketball players

My personal opinion:
1. Love Timme but think he might be overrated as a top 20 player in the nation at this point. I feel like he's somewhere in the 50-75 range. Hope I'm wrong. He's got impressive skills, a great motor, toughness, and an amazing attitude.
2. The #9 player on this list and 1st team All American honors are very impressive for Corey Kispert, but I don't think he will necessarily earn that by the end of the season if he can't create shots and score for himself more frequently.
3. Joel Ayayi has all the makings of a team leader and top scorer for the Zags, all he needs is to add more consistency. He had great games and then would disappear often, but his rebounding was usually elite game in and game out.
4. By seasons' end, I think Anton Watson will be at least top 30 on this list. I feel like his injury last year has made him one of the most underrated players in the country coming into this season. If he's healthy, watch out.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.