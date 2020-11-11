SPOKANE, Wash.  Gonzaga's Corey Kispert was named Preseason All-American by the Associated Press Wednesday.

Kispert was joined on the team by Iowa senior Luka Garza, who was a unanimous selection, Baylor senior Jared Butler, Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu, and Arizona State senior Remy Martin.

