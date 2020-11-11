-
Kispert Named Preseason AP All-American
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga's Corey Kispert was named Preseason All-American by the Associated Press Wednesday.
Kispert was joined on the team by Iowa senior Luka Garza, who was a unanimous selection, Baylor senior Jared Butler, Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu, and Arizona State senior Remy Martin.
https://gozags.com/news/2020/11/11/m...9PXfUSg8BDoGHQ
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules