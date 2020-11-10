Thread: Gonzaga WBB Announces Remaining Non-conference Schedule

Gonzaga WBB Announces Remaining Non-conference Schedule
Zags’ to play eight total non-conference games this season
SPOKANE, Wash.
– The Gonzaga women's basketball non-conference slate is now available as it was announced during Numerica FanFest Tuesday evening on SWX. In addition to the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Nov. 28-30, Gonzaga added five additional non-conference opponents.
"I am so happy we finally have a schedule to release," Head Coach Lisa Fortier said. "It has been very difficult to work through all the details, as we don't have a single game that transferred over from the schedule we originally planned. I am really happy with what we have put together. The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic will give us a huge test right off the bat, and it doesn't get much easier from there. We are looking forward to every game we get to play this season, and we're hoping for a healthy, successful year."
Gonzaga officially kicks off the 2020-21 season Nov. 28-30 at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Zags will face Oklahoma
(Nov. 28, 3 p.m. PT), South Dakota
(Nov. 29, 3 p.m. PT) and No. 1 South Carolina
(Nov. 30, 12:30 p.m. PT) to open the non-conference slate.
The Bulldogs will continue play on the road the following week as they travel to South Dakota State
(Dec. 6) and Wyoming
(Dec. 8). Last season, the Jackrabbits finished 23-10 overall and advanced to the tournament championship of the Summit League, falling to eventual champion South Dakota. Wyoming—which the Zags defeated 64-54 last season in Laramie, Wyo.—completed the season with a 17-12 overall record with a 12-6 mark in the Mountain West conference. The Cowgirls season ended with a 79-71 loss to Boise State in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament.
Following its game in Laramie, Gonzaga will return back to Spokane for its lone home game of the non-conference slate. The Zags are set to welcome Montana
out the Big Sky Conference to the McCarthey Athletic Center on Dec. 13. Last season, the Griz finished 17-13 overall with a 12-8 mark in Big Sky play. Montana fell to Northern Arizona 68-65 in the quarterfinals of the BSC Tournament in March to end its season.
The Bulldogs will hit the road once more for their final two non-conference games as part of the Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas. The Zags will open the tournament against Eastern Michigan
out of the Mid-American Conference on Dec. 20. The Eagles finished the 2019-20 season with a 16-15 overall record including an even 9-9 mark in MAC play. GU will close its non-conference schedule against North Alabama
on Dec. 21 in its second and final game of the Holiday Hoops Classic. The Lions posted a 21-9 overall record during the 2020-21 slate including an 11-5 mark in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Remaining game times will be announced at a later date.
2020-21 Gonzaga Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Date Opponent Time Location
Nov. 28 Oklahoma ! 3 p.m. Sioux Falls, SD
Nov. 29 South Dakota ! 3 p.m. Sioux Falls, SD
Nov. 30 South Carolina ! 12:30 p.m. Sioux Falls, SD
Dec. 6 at South Dakota State TBA Brookings, SD
Dec. 8 at Wyoming TBA Laramie, WY
Dec. 13 Montana TBA Spokane, WA
Dec. 20 Eastern Michigan # TBA Las Vegas, NV
Dec. 21 North Alabama # TBA Las Vegas, NV
! Bad Boy Mowers Classic – Sioux Falls, SD
# Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic – Las Vegas, NV
All Times Pacific