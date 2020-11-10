Thread: Gonzaga WBB Announces Remaining Non-conference Schedule

Gonzaga WBB Announces Remaining Non-conference Schedule

– The Gonzaga women's basketball non-conference slate is now available as it was announced during Numerica FanFest Tuesday evening on SWX. In addition to the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Nov. 28-30, Gonzaga added five additional non-conference opponents.Gonzaga officially kicks off the 2020-21 season Nov. 28-30 at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Zags will face(Nov. 28, 3 p.m. PT),(Nov. 29, 3 p.m. PT) and No. 1(Nov. 30, 12:30 p.m. PT) to open the non-conference slate.The Bulldogs will continue play on the road the following week as they travel to(Dec. 6) and(Dec. 8). Last season, the Jackrabbits finished 23-10 overall and advanced to the tournament championship of the Summit League, falling to eventual champion South Dakota. Wyoming—which the Zags defeated 64-54 last season in Laramie, Wyo.—completed the season with a 17-12 overall record with a 12-6 mark in the Mountain West conference. The Cowgirls season ended with a 79-71 loss to Boise State in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament.out the Big Sky Conference to the McCarthey Athletic Center on Dec. 13. Last season, the Griz finished 17-13 overall with a 12-8 mark in Big Sky play. Montana fell to Northern Arizona 68-65 in the quarterfinals of the BSC Tournament in March to end its season.The Bulldogs will hit the road once more for their final two non-conference games as part of the Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas. The Zags will open the tournament againstout of the Mid-American Conference on Dec. 20. The Eagles finished the 2019-20 season with a 16-15 overall record including an even 9-9 mark in MAC play. GU will close its non-conference schedule againston Dec. 21 in its second and final game of the Holiday Hoops Classic. The Lions posted a 21-9 overall record during the 2020-21 slate including an 11-5 mark in the Atlantic Sun Conference.Remaining game times will be announced at a later date.Nov. 28 Oklahoma ! 3 p.m. Sioux Falls, SDNov. 29 South Dakota ! 3 p.m. Sioux Falls, SDNov. 30 South Carolina ! 12:30 p.m. Sioux Falls, SDDec. 6 at South Dakota State TBA Brookings, SDDec. 8 at Wyoming TBA Laramie, WYDec. 13 Montana TBA Spokane, WADec. 20 Eastern Michigan # TBA Las Vegas, NVDec. 21 North Alabama # TBA Las Vegas, NV! Bad Boy Mowers Classic – Sioux Falls, SD# Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic – Las Vegas, NVAll Times Pacific