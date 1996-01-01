Thread: What Did You Learn/Like About FanFest 2020

-
What Did You Learn/Like About FanFest 2020
After FanFest 2020 concludes what did you learn or like about this year's team?
According to announcer Heister, Abby O'Conner will redshirt this year and will not be available to play during the regular season for the Lady Zags. The good news is that she will bring some very needed senior experience to next year's team.
What Say You,
ZagDad
-
I thought the vignettes with the players were interesting. There was certainly some mid-season moves by some of the players, and some impressive 3-point shooting. Interesting to watch the sister on sister play the the Wirths and Truongs. A number of the younger players were scrappy, particularly Lily Scanlon. Without trying to sound too much of a critic, one of the commentators needs to find a difference phrase other than “speak to ....”. First time, ok - 10th time not so much. Overall, the women are going to have a very exciting and dynamic team. I think they have the potential for a deep run in the NCAA tournament.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules