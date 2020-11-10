WBB Debuts at No. 21 in Associate Press Poll
Marks 39 straight voting weeks in the polls for the Zags
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga women's basketball team debuted at No. 21 in the preseason Associated Press poll, which was released Tuesday.
It's the second time in program history that the Bulldogs have been ranked in the preseason AP poll, and the first time since the 2013-14 season when the Zags were ranked No. 25 in the preseason poll. Currently, Gonzaga has either been ranked in the AP Top 25 or receiving votes for 39 consecutive voting weeks, dating back to Dec. 3, 2018.
Last season, Gonzaga rose to its highest AP Poll ranking ever, earning a No. 11 ranking on Feb. 3, 2020. The Zags closed the 2019-20 season ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press poll with 359 total points. The Zags had 137 total points in this year's preseason poll.
South Carolina, which the Zags are slated to play Nov. 30 as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., grabbed the top spot in the poll with 749 points and 29 first-place votes. Stanford ranked second with 698 points and one first-place vote, while Connecticut (No. 3, 695 points), Baylor (No. 4, 663 points) and Louisville (No. 5, 597 points) rounded out the top five.
Gonzaga officially opens the 2020-21 season Nov. 28 against Oklahoma at 3 p.m. PT in the first game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The Bulldogs will entertain fans at the Numerica FanFest in the Kennel Tuesday evening. The annual event will be closed to fans, but will be televised on SWX at 6 p.m.
2020-21 Associated Press Preseason Poll
Rank School Points Previous
1 South Carolina (29) 749 1
2 Stanford (1) 698 7
3 Connecticut 695 5
4 Baylor 663 3
5 Louisville 597 6
6 Mississippi State 589 9
7 Arizona 575 12
8 NC State 556 8
9 UCLA 499 10
10 Oregon 472 2
11 Kentucky 464 16
12 Maryland 395 4
13 Texas A&M 383 18
14 Arkansas 354 24
15 Iowa State 284 NR
16 Indiana 278 20
17 Northwestern 275 11
18 Oregon State 240 14
19 DePaul 185 15
20 Ohio State 165 NR
21 Gonzaga 137 13
22 Notre Dame 125 NR
23 Syracuse 120 NR
24 Missouri State 95 23
25 Michigan 65 NR