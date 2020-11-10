WBB Debuts at No. 21 in Associate Press Poll

South Carolina, which the Zags are slated to play Nov. 30 as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., grabbed the top spot in the poll with 749 points and 29 first-place votes. Stanford ranked second with 698 points and one first-place vote, while Connecticut (No. 3, 695 points), Baylor (No. 4, 663 points) and Louisville (No. 5, 597 points) rounded out the top five.Gonzaga officially opens the 2020-21 season Nov. 28 against Oklahoma at 3 p.m. PT in the first game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.1 South Carolina (29) 749 12 Stanford (1) 698 73 Connecticut 695 54 Baylor 663 35 Louisville 597 66 Mississippi State 589 97 Arizona 575 128 NC State 556 89 UCLA 499 1010 Oregon 472 211 Kentucky 464 1612 Maryland 395 413 Texas A&M 383 1814 Arkansas 354 2415 Iowa State 284 NR16 Indiana 278 2017 Northwestern 275 1118 Oregon State 240 1419 DePaul 185 1520 Ohio State 165 NR22 Notre Dame 125 NR23 Syracuse 120 NR24 Missouri State 95 2325 Michigan 65 NR